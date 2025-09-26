Medical Care Technologies Inc. Introduces AI-Powered Facial Analysis for Diabetic Retinopathy Detection

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / September 26, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) unveiled its AI Facial Health Risk Estimator for early detection of diabetic retinopathy, a leading cause of preventable blindness worldwide.

The system analyzes subtle retinal cues captured from standard facial imaging, identifying microaneurysms, hemorrhages, and vascular leakage, allowing for non-invasive, accessible early screening.

"Diabetic retinopathy often goes undiagnosed until vision loss occurs," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of MDCE. "Our AI technology allows earlier detection, broader screening access, and better patient outcomes."

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: MDCE) is at the forefront of AI-driven preventive healthcare, providing early detection tools across systemic, ocular, and dermatological conditions.

