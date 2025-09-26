American Resources Corporation: ReElement Technologies Expands Noblesville Refinery by 141% to Accelerate Rare Earth and Critical Mineral Production in 2025-2026

Expansion strengthens U.S. production of high-purity defense and critical elements while Marion Supersite build-out advances

Noblesville expansion enables production of over 200 metric tons annually of 99.9 to 99.999% pure defense elements including Y, Ge, Gd, Ga,Tb, Sm, Dy, Sb and key magnet elements Nd and Pr

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / September 26, 2025 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources"), through its holding in ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement") a leading U.S. innovator in rare earth element (REE) and critical mineral refining, today announced the 141% expansion of its Noblesville critical mineral refining facility. This incremental expansion increases the facility's footprint to over 16,500 square feet and provides near-term refining capacity of more than 200 metric tons per year of ultra-pure separated defense elements and rare earth oxides (99.9% to 99.999% purity).

This expansion allows ReElement to deliver critical defense minerals - including yttrium (Y), germanium (Ge), gadolinium (Gd), gallium (Ga), terbium (Tb), samarium (Sm), dysprosium (Dy), and antimony (Sb) - as well as traditional magnet elements such as neodymium (Nd) and praseodymium (Pr). The investment strengthens near-term supply for defense and advanced technology markets while the company's Marion Supersite continues its build-out for additional large-scale production.

ReElement has also recently received nine additional separation columns for expanded production in Noblesville, along with other key equipment, including its ICP-MS machine, to ensure consistent commercial production of 99.999% pure products. Importantly, the company is executing this expansion while maintaining full daily operations at the facility. In parallel, ReElement has ordered, identified, or begun installing more than 60% of the equipment for Marion's initial contracted growth phase, which is being developed to provide large-scale refining capacity for magnet-grade rare earths, battery materials, antimony, and additional defense elements.

Jeff Peterson, COO of ReElement Technologies said, "This expansion of our Noblesville facility showcases the flexibility and scalability of our refining platform and positions us to lead in meeting the growing yet complex demands of both the defense and commercial markets. By expanding our existing operational footprint in Noblesville, we can quickly scale production of the high-purity separated elements we have already validated and are producing today. This step enables us to expedite deliveries to our defense industrial base customers while maintaining our focus on rapid deployment of our Marion facility. Even with this added capacity in Noblesville, the growth ahead will require significant utilization of Marion, particularly for battery, magnet and defense elements that we have scheduled for next year. We are excited to leverage this additional operating space as we as continue to showcase how ReElement's refining platform materially de-risks and strengthens critical mineral supply chains."

ReElement Technologies' innovative rare earth element (REE) separation process, utilizing patented and proprietary refining chromatography methods, offers a transformative solution to bolster the U.S. industrial base supply chain for REEs, aligning with presidential executive orders aimed at securing critical mineral independence. ReElement's chromatography method consistently achieves ultra-high purity (99.5%+) oxides like neodymium, dysprosium, and terbium, which are essential for metallization and magnet production. The process offers up to 100 times greater efficiency, 80% less waste, and a significantly smaller environmental footprint than traditional methods. By processing diverse feedstocks - including ores, recycled magnets, and manufacturing waste - at its scalable Marion, Indiana facility, ReElement supports the Department of Defense's 2027 mine-to-magnet goal and reduces reliance on Chinese-dominated supply chains. This cost-effective, eco-friendly approach strengthens domestic production capacity, enhances national security, and meets the growing REE demand in defense, electric vehicles, and renewable energy applications.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a portfolio company of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn .

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation is a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, developing innovative solutions both upstream and downstream of the refining process. The company and its affiliates focus on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon and iron ore, essential ingredients in steelmaking, as well as critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market and recycled metals.

Leveraging its affiliation and former parent status of ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements, American Resources is investing in and developing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations. These operations include mining interests in conventional and unconventional sources, recycling, and manufacturing.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

(908) 824 - 0775

arec@jtcir.com

Media Inquiries:

Marjorie Weisskohl

703-587-1532

mweisskohl@allseasonspr.com

Company Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta

317-855-9926 ext. 0

investor@americanresourcescorp.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/reelement-technologies-expands-noblesville-refinery-by-141-to-accelerate-rare-ear-1078490