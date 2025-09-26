BioLargo, Inc: BioLargo to Showcase Breakthrough PFAS Solutions at WEFTEC 2025, Booth #6009

WESTMINSTER, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 26, 2025 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO), a cleantech innovator that creates and commercializes sustainable technologies, announced today that it will exhibiting at WEFTEC 2025, the world's largest water quality event in North America, taking place in Chicago from September 29 to October 1. Attendees can visit BioLargo at Booth #6009 to explore cutting-edge solutions for PFAS remediation and odor control.

At the forefront of BioLargo's exhibit is its Aqueous Electrostatic Concentration (AEC) Solution, a revolutionary platform designed to remove and destroy PFAS compounds-including long-chain, short-chain, and ultra-short-chain variants-with unmatched efficiency and cost-effectiveness. The AEC system offers a scalable, energy-efficient alternative to traditional PFAS treatment methods, helping utilities and industries meet evolving regulatory demands.

Also featured is CupriDyne® Clean, BioLargo's patented odor and VOC control technology. CupriDyne Clean is a proven solution for wastewater treatment, solid waste management, and industrial applications, delivering powerful odor elimination without harsh chemicals or masking agents.

Adding to the excitement, BioLargo welcomes Verralize as a special guest in the booth. Verralize will demonstrate its innovative PFAS Field Test Kits, enabling rapid, on-site detection of PFAS contamination. These kits offer a practical tool for field teams and regulators seeking real-time data to guide remediation and bed management efforts.

"WEFTEC is the premier stage for innovation in water treatment, and we're excited to showcase BioLargo's breakthrough technologies" said Dennis P. Calvert, CEO of BioLargo. "From PFAS removal and destruction to odor control, our solutions are designed to meet the toughest environmental challenges head-on. We look forward to engaging with attendees and exploring new partnerships that advance clean water initiatives worldwide."

Visit BioLargo at Booth #6009 to experience live demonstrations, meet the team, and learn how these technologies are reshaping the future of water treatment and environmental stewardship.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, enable energy-efficiency and safe on-site energy storage, and control infections and infectious disease. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

Contact Information

Dennis P. Calvert

President and CEO, BioLargo, Inc.

888-400-2863

Safe Harbor Act

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about BioLargo's (the "Company") expectations regarding anticipated revenue; and plans for future operations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: the effect of regional economic conditions on the Company's business, including effects on purchasing decisions by consumers and businesses; the ability of the Company to compete in markets that are highly competitive and subject to rapid technological change; the ability of the Company to manage frequent introductions and transitions of products and services, including delivering to the marketplace, and stimulating customer demand for, new products, services, and technological innovations on a timely basis; the dependency of the Company on the performance of distributors of the Company's products. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

SOURCE: BioLargo, Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/biolargo-to-showcase-breakthrough-pfas-solutions-at-weftec-2025-booth-%236009-1078546