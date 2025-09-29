Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 29-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 26 September 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 382.40p Highest price paid per share: 356.40p Lowest price paid per share: 368.3717p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,006,028 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 178,040,422.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 26/09/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 368.3717

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 500 359.60 08:12:05 00030180253TRDU0 XLON 494 360.80 08:12:17 00030180254TRDU0 XLON 142 357.00 08:21:18 00030180278TRDU0 XLON 368 357.00 08:21:18 00030180279TRDU0 XLON 528 356.40 08:21:18 00030180280TRDU0 XLON 347 356.60 08:56:38 00030180466TRDU0 XLON 731 356.60 08:56:38 00030180467TRDU0 XLON 1,988 356.60 08:56:38 00030180468TRDU0 XLON 584 359.00 09:13:31 00030180575TRDU0 XLON 81 358.80 09:20:28 00030180611TRDU0 XLON 36 358.80 09:20:28 00030180612TRDU0 XLON 503 358.80 09:21:53 00030180617TRDU0 XLON 514 358.80 09:27:57 00030180637TRDU0 XLON 175 358.80 09:34:12 00030180646TRDU0 XLON 115 358.80 09:34:12 00030180647TRDU0 XLON 163 358.80 09:34:12 00030180648TRDU0 XLON 35 358.80 09:34:12 00030180649TRDU0 XLON 569 358.80 09:40:02 00030180669TRDU0 XLON 980 357.60 09:46:16 00030180718TRDU0 XLON 541 357.60 09:46:16 00030180719TRDU0 XLON 200 357.80 10:06:41 00030180860TRDU0 XLON 240 357.80 10:06:41 00030180861TRDU0 XLON 78 357.80 10:06:41 00030180862TRDU0 XLON 24 357.80 10:13:27 00030180893TRDU0 XLON 28 357.80 10:13:27 00030180894TRDU0 XLON 503 357.80 10:14:06 00030180895TRDU0 XLON 9 359.00 10:29:22 00030180947TRDU0 XLON 989 359.00 10:29:22 00030180948TRDU0 XLON 323 359.40 10:36:59 00030180975TRDU0 XLON 531 359.40 10:36:59 00030180976TRDU0 XLON 188 359.40 10:36:59 00030180977TRDU0 XLON 18 359.40 10:36:59 00030180978TRDU0 XLON 194 359.20 10:36:59 00030180979TRDU0 XLON 127 359.20 10:36:59 00030180980TRDU0 XLON 177 359.20 10:36:59 00030180981TRDU0 XLON 505 359.40 10:59:17 00030181170TRDU0 XLON 528 359.40 10:59:17 00030181171TRDU0 XLON 330 359.80 11:11:29 00030181224TRDU0 XLON 106 359.80 11:11:29 00030181225TRDU0 XLON 63 359.80 11:11:29 00030181226TRDU0 XLON 65 359.80 11:19:03 00030181250TRDU0 XLON 339 359.80 11:19:03 00030181251TRDU0 XLON 106 359.80 11:19:03 00030181252TRDU0 XLON 529 359.20 11:19:04 00030181253TRDU0 XLON 993 359.00 11:19:04 00030181254TRDU0 XLON 483 358.00 11:48:03 00030181511TRDU0 XLON 553 358.20 11:48:03 00030181512TRDU0 XLON 141 358.40 12:05:39 00030181570TRDU0 XLON 23 358.40 12:05:39 00030181571TRDU0 XLON 36 358.80 12:12:39 00030181589TRDU0 XLON 40 358.80 12:12:39 00030181590TRDU0 XLON 14 359.40 12:14:09 00030181596TRDU0 XLON 10 359.40 12:14:09 00030181597TRDU0 XLON 582 359.40 12:14:09 00030181598TRDU0 XLON 60 359.40 12:17:45 00030181619TRDU0 XLON 496 359.40 12:18:33 00030181622TRDU0 XLON 406 359.40 12:25:52 00030181634TRDU0 XLON 112 359.40 12:25:52 00030181635TRDU0 XLON 95 359.40 12:32:52 00030181656TRDU0 XLON 431 359.40 12:33:16 00030181659TRDU0 XLON 515 359.20 12:33:16 00030181660TRDU0 XLON 577 360.00 12:53:21 00030181701TRDU0 XLON 581 360.00 12:54:39 00030181703TRDU0 XLON 542 360.00 13:02:11 00030181720TRDU0 XLON 558 361.80 13:10:24 00030181748TRDU0 XLON 27 362.00 13:15:53 00030181774TRDU0 XLON 431 362.00 13:16:13 00030181775TRDU0 XLON 575 362.80 13:22:41 00030181824TRDU0 XLON 749 364.40 13:32:44 00030181942TRDU0 XLON 292 364.40 13:32:44 00030181943TRDU0 XLON 504 364.40 13:32:44 00030181944TRDU0 XLON 30 372.40 13:43:11 00030182028TRDU0 XLON 63 372.40 13:43:11 00030182029TRDU0 XLON 685 372.00 13:43:54 00030182040TRDU0 XLON 610 375.00 13:50:33 00030182078TRDU0 XLON 191 375.40 13:56:52 00030182096TRDU0 XLON 51 375.40 13:56:52 00030182097TRDU0 XLON 185 375.40 13:56:52 00030182098TRDU0 XLON 60 375.40 13:56:52 00030182099TRDU0 XLON 32 375.00 14:01:49 00030182122TRDU0 XLON 64 375.00 14:01:49 00030182123TRDU0 XLON 1 375.00 14:01:49 00030182124TRDU0 XLON 117 376.20 14:02:50 00030182128TRDU0 XLON 531 376.20 14:04:09 00030182134TRDU0 XLON 495 380.40 14:10:09 00030182158TRDU0 XLON 586 381.00 14:14:32 00030182170TRDU0 XLON 523 382.40 14:16:40 00030182184TRDU0 XLON 494 381.80 14:17:09 00030182200TRDU0 XLON 651 378.20 14:24:41 00030182271TRDU0 XLON 551 376.80 14:30:03 00030182280TRDU0 XLON 543 376.60 14:30:03 00030182281TRDU0 XLON 123 376.60 14:40:49 00030182674TRDU0 XLON 900 376.60 14:40:49 00030182675TRDU0 XLON 504 378.80 14:50:08 00030182754TRDU0 XLON 290 378.80 14:50:08 00030182755TRDU0 XLON 494 378.60 14:50:08 00030182756TRDU0 XLON 104 378.60 14:50:08 00030182757TRDU0 XLON 496 378.80 14:50:08 00030182758TRDU0 XLON 206 378.80 14:50:08 00030182759TRDU0 XLON 391 378.60 14:50:08 00030182760TRDU0 XLON 553 378.80 14:56:43 00030182821TRDU0 XLON 552 377.00 14:59:16 00030182921TRDU0 XLON 530 379.20 15:11:32 00030183364TRDU0 XLON 500 379.20 15:11:32 00030183365TRDU0 XLON 496 378.60 15:11:32 00030183366TRDU0 XLON 424 381.20 15:25:06 00030183581TRDU0 XLON 83 381.20 15:25:06 00030183582TRDU0 XLON 495 380.00 15:26:48 00030183585TRDU0 XLON 503 380.00 15:26:48 00030183586TRDU0 XLON 795 379.80 15:26:48 00030183587TRDU0 XLON 535 378.60 15:32:27 00030183604TRDU0 XLON 23 378.60 15:32:27 00030183605TRDU0 XLON 601 377.20 15:42:11 00030183779TRDU0 XLON 600 376.80 15:42:34 00030183782TRDU0 XLON 209 378.00 15:50:10 00030183914TRDU0 XLON 317 378.00 15:50:10 00030183915TRDU0 XLON 1,090 376.40 15:56:34 00030183950TRDU0 XLON 522 375.60 15:59:39 00030183966TRDU0 XLON 518 378.00 16:07:49 00030184215TRDU0 XLON 63 377.60 16:08:15 00030184217TRDU0 XLON 442 378.20 16:10:19 00030184227TRDU0 XLON 614 378.20 16:11:09 00030184289TRDU0 XLON 1,068 377.40 16:15:13 00030184319TRDU0 XLON 521 377.80 16:18:17 00030184453TRDU0 XLON 508 377.80 16:18:17 00030184454TRDU0 XLON 600 377.60 16:20:04 00030184494TRDU0 XLON 510 377.00 16:24:36 00030184679TRDU0 XLON 105 377.00 16:24:37 00030184680TRDU0 XLON 206 377.00 16:24:37 00030184681TRDU0 XLON 116 376.60 16:25:24 00030184721TRDU0 XLON 22 376.60 16:25:40 00030184729TRDU0 XLON 43 376.60 16:25:44 00030184730TRDU0 XLON 445 376.60 16:25:44 00030184731TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

