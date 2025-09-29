Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
29.09.25 | 07:49
4,260 Euro
+5,97 % +0,240
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,2804,54009:45
Dow Jones News
29.09.2025 08:33 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
29-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 26 September 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 

                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      382.40p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      356.40p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      368.3717p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,006,028 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 178,040,422.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 26/09/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 368.3717

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
500               359.60     08:12:05          00030180253TRDU0      XLON 
 
494               360.80     08:12:17          00030180254TRDU0      XLON 
 
142               357.00     08:21:18          00030180278TRDU0      XLON 
 
368               357.00     08:21:18          00030180279TRDU0      XLON 
 
528               356.40     08:21:18          00030180280TRDU0      XLON 
 
347               356.60     08:56:38          00030180466TRDU0      XLON 
 
731               356.60     08:56:38          00030180467TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,988              356.60     08:56:38          00030180468TRDU0      XLON 
 
584               359.00     09:13:31          00030180575TRDU0      XLON 
 
81                358.80     09:20:28          00030180611TRDU0      XLON 
 
36                358.80     09:20:28          00030180612TRDU0      XLON 
 
503               358.80     09:21:53          00030180617TRDU0      XLON 
 
514               358.80     09:27:57          00030180637TRDU0      XLON 
 
175               358.80     09:34:12          00030180646TRDU0      XLON 
 
115               358.80     09:34:12          00030180647TRDU0      XLON 
 
163               358.80     09:34:12          00030180648TRDU0      XLON 
 
35                358.80     09:34:12          00030180649TRDU0      XLON 
 
569               358.80     09:40:02          00030180669TRDU0      XLON 
 
980               357.60     09:46:16          00030180718TRDU0      XLON 
 
541               357.60     09:46:16          00030180719TRDU0      XLON 
 
200               357.80     10:06:41          00030180860TRDU0      XLON 
 
240               357.80     10:06:41          00030180861TRDU0      XLON 
 
78                357.80     10:06:41          00030180862TRDU0      XLON 
 
24                357.80     10:13:27          00030180893TRDU0      XLON 
 
28                357.80     10:13:27          00030180894TRDU0      XLON 
 
503               357.80     10:14:06          00030180895TRDU0      XLON 
 
9                359.00     10:29:22          00030180947TRDU0      XLON 
 
989               359.00     10:29:22          00030180948TRDU0      XLON 
 
323               359.40     10:36:59          00030180975TRDU0      XLON 
 
531               359.40     10:36:59          00030180976TRDU0      XLON 
 
188               359.40     10:36:59          00030180977TRDU0      XLON 
 
18                359.40     10:36:59          00030180978TRDU0      XLON 
 
194               359.20     10:36:59          00030180979TRDU0      XLON 
 
127               359.20     10:36:59          00030180980TRDU0      XLON 
 
177               359.20     10:36:59          00030180981TRDU0      XLON 
 
505               359.40     10:59:17          00030181170TRDU0      XLON 
 
528               359.40     10:59:17          00030181171TRDU0      XLON 
 
330               359.80     11:11:29          00030181224TRDU0      XLON 
 
106               359.80     11:11:29          00030181225TRDU0      XLON 
 
63                359.80     11:11:29          00030181226TRDU0      XLON 
 
65                359.80     11:19:03          00030181250TRDU0      XLON 
 
339               359.80     11:19:03          00030181251TRDU0      XLON 
 
106               359.80     11:19:03          00030181252TRDU0      XLON 
 
529               359.20     11:19:04          00030181253TRDU0      XLON 
 
993               359.00     11:19:04          00030181254TRDU0      XLON 
 
483               358.00     11:48:03          00030181511TRDU0      XLON 
 
553               358.20     11:48:03          00030181512TRDU0      XLON 
 
141               358.40     12:05:39          00030181570TRDU0      XLON 
 
23                358.40     12:05:39          00030181571TRDU0      XLON 
 
36                358.80     12:12:39          00030181589TRDU0      XLON 
 
40                358.80     12:12:39          00030181590TRDU0      XLON 
 
14                359.40     12:14:09          00030181596TRDU0      XLON 
 
10                359.40     12:14:09          00030181597TRDU0      XLON 
 
582               359.40     12:14:09          00030181598TRDU0      XLON 
 
60                359.40     12:17:45          00030181619TRDU0      XLON 
 
496               359.40     12:18:33          00030181622TRDU0      XLON 
 
406               359.40     12:25:52          00030181634TRDU0      XLON 
 
112               359.40     12:25:52          00030181635TRDU0      XLON 
 
95                359.40     12:32:52          00030181656TRDU0      XLON 
 
431               359.40     12:33:16          00030181659TRDU0      XLON 
 
515               359.20     12:33:16          00030181660TRDU0      XLON 
 
577               360.00     12:53:21          00030181701TRDU0      XLON 
 
581               360.00     12:54:39          00030181703TRDU0      XLON 
 
542               360.00     13:02:11          00030181720TRDU0      XLON 
 
558               361.80     13:10:24          00030181748TRDU0      XLON 
 
27                362.00     13:15:53          00030181774TRDU0      XLON 
 
431               362.00     13:16:13          00030181775TRDU0      XLON 
 
575               362.80     13:22:41          00030181824TRDU0      XLON 
 
749               364.40     13:32:44          00030181942TRDU0      XLON 
 
292               364.40     13:32:44          00030181943TRDU0      XLON 
 
504               364.40     13:32:44          00030181944TRDU0      XLON 
 
30                372.40     13:43:11          00030182028TRDU0      XLON 
 
63                372.40     13:43:11          00030182029TRDU0      XLON 
 
685               372.00     13:43:54          00030182040TRDU0      XLON 
 
610               375.00     13:50:33          00030182078TRDU0      XLON 
 
191               375.40     13:56:52          00030182096TRDU0      XLON 
 
51                375.40     13:56:52          00030182097TRDU0      XLON 
 
185               375.40     13:56:52          00030182098TRDU0      XLON 
 
60                375.40     13:56:52          00030182099TRDU0      XLON 
 
32                375.00     14:01:49          00030182122TRDU0      XLON 
 
64                375.00     14:01:49          00030182123TRDU0      XLON 
 
1                375.00     14:01:49          00030182124TRDU0      XLON 
 
117               376.20     14:02:50          00030182128TRDU0      XLON 
 
531               376.20     14:04:09          00030182134TRDU0      XLON 
 
495               380.40     14:10:09          00030182158TRDU0      XLON 
 
586               381.00     14:14:32          00030182170TRDU0      XLON 
 
523               382.40     14:16:40          00030182184TRDU0      XLON 
 
494               381.80     14:17:09          00030182200TRDU0      XLON 
 
651               378.20     14:24:41          00030182271TRDU0      XLON 
 
551               376.80     14:30:03          00030182280TRDU0      XLON 
 
543               376.60     14:30:03          00030182281TRDU0      XLON 
 
123               376.60     14:40:49          00030182674TRDU0      XLON 
 
900               376.60     14:40:49          00030182675TRDU0      XLON 
 
504               378.80     14:50:08          00030182754TRDU0      XLON 
 
290               378.80     14:50:08          00030182755TRDU0      XLON 
 
494               378.60     14:50:08          00030182756TRDU0      XLON 
 
104               378.60     14:50:08          00030182757TRDU0      XLON 
 
496               378.80     14:50:08          00030182758TRDU0      XLON 
 
206               378.80     14:50:08          00030182759TRDU0      XLON 
 
391               378.60     14:50:08          00030182760TRDU0      XLON 
 
553               378.80     14:56:43          00030182821TRDU0      XLON 
 
552               377.00     14:59:16          00030182921TRDU0      XLON 
 
530               379.20     15:11:32          00030183364TRDU0      XLON 
 
500               379.20     15:11:32          00030183365TRDU0      XLON 
 
496               378.60     15:11:32          00030183366TRDU0      XLON 
 
424               381.20     15:25:06          00030183581TRDU0      XLON 
 
83                381.20     15:25:06          00030183582TRDU0      XLON 
 
495               380.00     15:26:48          00030183585TRDU0      XLON 
 
503               380.00     15:26:48          00030183586TRDU0      XLON 
 
795               379.80     15:26:48          00030183587TRDU0      XLON 
 
535               378.60     15:32:27          00030183604TRDU0      XLON 
 
23                378.60     15:32:27          00030183605TRDU0      XLON 
 
601               377.20     15:42:11          00030183779TRDU0      XLON 
 
600               376.80     15:42:34          00030183782TRDU0      XLON 
 
209               378.00     15:50:10          00030183914TRDU0      XLON 
 
317               378.00     15:50:10          00030183915TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,090              376.40     15:56:34          00030183950TRDU0      XLON 
 
522               375.60     15:59:39          00030183966TRDU0      XLON 
 
518               378.00     16:07:49          00030184215TRDU0      XLON 
 
63                377.60     16:08:15          00030184217TRDU0      XLON 
 
442               378.20     16:10:19          00030184227TRDU0      XLON 
 
614               378.20     16:11:09          00030184289TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,068              377.40     16:15:13          00030184319TRDU0      XLON 
 
521               377.80     16:18:17          00030184453TRDU0      XLON 
 
508               377.80     16:18:17          00030184454TRDU0      XLON 
 
600               377.60     16:20:04          00030184494TRDU0      XLON 
 
510               377.00     16:24:36          00030184679TRDU0      XLON 
 
105               377.00     16:24:37          00030184680TRDU0      XLON 
 
206               377.00     16:24:37          00030184681TRDU0      XLON 
 
116               376.60     16:25:24          00030184721TRDU0      XLON 
 
22                376.60     16:25:40          00030184729TRDU0      XLON 
 
43                376.60     16:25:44          00030184730TRDU0      XLON 
 
445               376.60     16:25:44          00030184731TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  403419 
EQS News ID:  2204652 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2204652&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.