Skanska AB: Skanska buys land for residential development in Trondheim, Norway, for NOK 515M, about SEK 490M

Skanska has signed a contract with the real estate company Nordr to acquire parts of their residential portfolio in Trondheim, Norway. The total contract value is NOK 515M, about SEK 490M. Closing of the transaction will take place during the fourth quarter of 2025.

This transaction strengthens Skanska's residential portfolio in Trondheim, with land for approximately 540 homes. Two of the three projects within the transaction are acquired as direct purchases, while the third involves taking over shares in a joint venture with Coop Midt-Norge SA.

