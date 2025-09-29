Anzeige
Skanska AB
WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250
29.09.2025 08:00 Uhr
Skanska AB: Skanska improves roadways at Los Angeles International Airport, California, USA, for USD 178M, about SEK 1.8 billion

Skanska has, in a joint venture with FlatironDragados, signed a contract with Los Angeles World Airports for the first phase of construction on the Airfield and Terminal Modernization Program (ATMP) Roadway Improvements Project in Los Angeles, California, USA. The total contract is worth USD 323M. Skanska will include its 55 percent share of the contract worth USD 178M, about SEK 1.8 billion, in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2025.

The scope of work includes bridge construction incorporating substructure components as well as the demolition and removal of conflicting structures. The project also includes temporary and permanent storm drain piping, manholes, headwalls and junction structures in addition to utility relocations.

Construction activities have begun, with expected completion in the fourth quarter of 2026.

For further information please contact:

Meghan Carvalho, Communications Manager, Skanska USA, tel +1 (951) 675 2337

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

Skanska Group uses its knowledge and foresight to shape the way people live, work, and connect. We are one of the world's largest construction and project development companies, with 2024 revenue totaling SEK 177 billion. We operate across select markets in the Nordics, Europe and USA. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our approximately 26,300 teammates, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.


