Skanska AB
WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
Skanska AB: Skanska divests office building in Lódz, Poland, for PLN 130M, about SEK 340M

Skanska has divested the second phase of the Brama Miasta office complex in Lódz, Poland, to Lódz Voivodeship for PLN 160M, including VAT. Skanska Commercial Development Europe will include the transaction value of PLN 130M, about SEK 340M, excluding VAT, in the third quarter of 2025. The transfer of the property will take place immediately.

The second phase of the office complex offers about 14,500 square meters of modern, sustainable office and retail space. The transaction includes the complete fit-out of the interior premises. The building features a publicly accessible patio with amphitheater-style stairs. It is located close to train, bus, and tram.

Brama Miasta is a landmark in Lódz's New Centre. It is clearly visible from the nearby Lódz Fabryczna station thanks to its distinctive corten steel facade, which reflects the city's industrial heritage. The two-building office complex totals around 44,000 square meters of leasable area. It holds a LEED Gold certification and a "Building without barriers" certificate, as it is accessible to people with disabilities, elderly, and children, underlining its commitment to inclusivity and universal design.

Brama Miasta is the Skanska's third office development in Lódz, following the Green Horizon and Nowa Fabryczna projects.

For further information please contact:

Anna Wisniewska, Vice President Communications and Marketing, Skanska Commercial Development Europe, tel +48 797 019 460

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

Skanska Group uses its knowledge and foresight to shape the way people live, work, and connect. We are one of the world's largest construction and project development companies, with 2024 revenue totaling SEK 177 billion. We operate across select markets in the Nordics, Europe and USA. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our approximately 26,300 teammates, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
