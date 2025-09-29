Recognition reflects Capitolis' commitment to delivering innovative solutions in collaboration with its clients

Capitolis, the financial technology company, has been named The World's Best FX Solution for Client Service in 2025 by Euromoney. This marks the third consecutive year that Capitolis has been recognized in the Euromoney Foreign Exchange Awards, a hallmark of excellence within the global FX industry.

The Euromoney Foreign Exchange Survey has stood as the most comprehensive representation of the wholesale FX market. Capitolis was also honored in 2024 as The World's Best FX Software Provider and The World's Best FX Technology Provider for Client Service.

"Capitolis is partnering closely with the industry and collaborating with our clients to build innovative technology solutions that solve complex market challenges and promote the safety and vitality of financial markets," said Gil Mandelzis, CEO Founder, Capitolis. "This award underscores our continued dedication to our clients, and we are proud to be recognized by Euromoney as the World's Best FX Solution for Client Service in 2025."

Recently, Capitolis has experienced strong business momentum and expansion. The fintech launched a variety of new solutions over the past year, has significantly grown the network of clients leveraging its platform, received additional strategic bank investments, acquired Capitalab-BGC Group's Rates Compression and Margin Optimization business-to enter into the Interest Rate space, and announced several executive hires to support the company's next phase of rapid growth and expansion.

Capitolis' suite of Portfolio Optimization solutions provides market participants with an opportunity to reduce meaningful positions with banks and counterparties in their trading portfolios. Its fast-growing network of the world's most important financial institutions trusts it to find innovative solutions to their most important FX optimization challenges.

To learn more about Capitolis, visit https://capitolis.com.

About Capitolis

We believe the financial markets can and should work for everyone. Capitolis is the technology company helping to create safer and more vibrant financial markets by unlocking capital constraints and enabling greater access to more diversified capital and investment opportunities. Rooted in advanced technology and deep financial expertise, Capitolis powers groundbreaking financial solutions that drive growth for global and regional banks and institutional investors alike. Capitolis is backed by world class venture capital firms, including Canapi Ventures, 9Yards Capital, SVB Capital, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Spark Capital, and S Capital, as well as leading global banks such as Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered, State Street and UBS.

Founded in 2017, our team brings decades of experience in launching successful startups, technology, and financial services. Capitolis was recognized on the Inc. 2024 Best in Business list in the Financial Services and Innovation Technology categories, and honored for the third consecutive year in the 2025 Euromoney Foreign Exchange Awards. The company has been included on CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies list for the past three years, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list in consecutive years and was named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of The World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023. American Banker recognized Capitolis among the Best Places to Work in Fintech, and the company was named by Crain's New York Business as one of New York City's Best Places to Work in 2025 for the fourth consecutive year. For more information, please visit our website at www.capitolis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

