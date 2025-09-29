BioLargo, Inc: BioLargo Demonstrates Over 99% Removal of Ultrashort-Chain PFAS Including TFA Using Aqueous Electrostatic Concentration Technology

WESTMINSTER, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO), a cleantech innovator that creates and commercializes sustainable technologies, today announced compelling new evidence that its proprietary Aqueous Electrostatic Concentration (AEC) PFAS solution achieves over 99% removal of ultrashort-chain per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), including trifluoroacetic acid (TFA), a notoriously persistent and mobile contaminant which means it can move easily through the environment. TFA is difficult to remove and destroy because it has only two fluorinated carbon atoms (C2) making it resistant to typical environmental breakdown. It is often found in solvents and reagents used by industry, and is a common byproduct of many industrial processes. A study published in Environmental Science & Technology demonstrated that TFA accounted for more than 90% of the total PFAS mass (of 46 individual PFAS analyzed) in various drinking water sources in Germany.

This breakthrough marks a significant milestone in the fight against PFAS pollution, particularly for compounds like TFA that have eluded conventional treatment methods due to their small molecular size and high solubility.

"Ultrashort-chain PFAS are among the most challenging to capture and remove," said Randall Moore, President of BioLargo Water. "Our AEC technology has now demonstrated the ability to concentrate and eliminate these compounds with unprecedented efficiency. This further positions BioLargo as a leader in the current and next-generation PFAS treatment industry."

The company's internal testing, conducted in collaboration with third-party laboratories, confirms that AEC consistently removes TFA and other ultra-short chain PFAS at rates exceeding 99%, without generating harmful byproducts or secondary waste streams. These results build on BioLargo's previously validated performance with long-chain PFAS such as PFOA and PFOS. The BioLargo solution allows for the efficient removal and concentrated collection process of PFAS, which is then followed by a propriety destruction technique.

BioLargo's AEC system uses electrostatic forces to selectively attract and isolate charged contaminants from water, enabling scalable, energy-efficient treatment across a wide range of PFAS profiles. The technology is currently being deployed commercially in North America.

"This is a game-changer for communities and any industry grappling with PFAS contamination," said Dennis P. Calvert, CEO of BioLargo. "We now have solid evidence in hand that our technology can tackle the full spectrum of PFAS compounds-including the ultra-short-chain molecules that others leave behind. We are actively engaged in discussions with potential partners and customers to begin ramping up our commercial activities."

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, enable energy-efficiency and safe on-site energy storage, and control infections and infectious disease. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

