Montag, 29.09.2025
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
29.09.2025 16:38 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Miracle CEO Defeats Cancer and Leads Medical AI Innovation at Medical Care Technologies Inc.

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today announces a new era of leadership and innovation under CEO Marshall Perkins, whose extraordinary personal journey is now fueling the company's mission to transform healthcare.

In early 2025, Perkins faced a near-fatal battle with advanced bone cancer that destroyed multiple vertebrae and left him hospitalized for months. At the same time, he confronted vitiligo, a challenging skin condition. Against overwhelming odds, he made a full and miraculous recovery - regaining the ability to walk, defeating cancer, and even reversing the skin condition previously thought irreversible.

Now fully recovered, Perkins is channeling this second chance into accelerating MDCE's vision. Working alongside a dynamic team of medical experts, medical students, and technology innovators, he is leading the development of groundbreaking solutions designed to empower individuals to monitor, protect, and optimize their health.

"This experience taught me how fragile life can be and how quickly circumstances can change," said Perkins. "I don't want others to be blindsided like I was. That's why I'm more committed than ever to ensuring people have access to the best preventative healthcare solutions before it's too late."

Under Perkins' leadership, Medical Care Technologies Inc. is advancing medical innovation while building investor confidence in its growth potential. With visionary leadership, a resilient team, and disruptive technology, MDCE is strategically positioned to create value for both patients and shareholders.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE)
Medical Care Technologies Inc. is dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare through innovative diagnostics, technology-driven solutions, and preventative health tools. Leveraging collaboration between medical professionals, students, and tech experts, MDCE empowers individuals to proactively manage their health while driving innovation in the healthcare sector.

Contact Information:

  • Company Website: www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

  • CEO Website: www.marshallperkins.com

  • Other MDCE Subsidiaries Info: www.mdcestock.com

Safe Harbor Statement:
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the company's business strategies, growth prospects, and future financial performance. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

Contact:
Investor Relations Medical Care Technologies Inc.
info@infiniteauctions.com
Website: www.mdcestock.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/miracle-ceo-defeats-cancer-and-leads-medical-ai-innovation-at-otc-pin-1079043

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
