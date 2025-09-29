Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41BQP | ISIN: SE0025197619 | Ticker-Symbol: 6DV0
Frankfurt
29.09.25 | 08:05
1,400 Euro
-2,10 % -0,030
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LOGISTRI FASTIGHETS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LOGISTRI FASTIGHETS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.09.2025 16:45 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Logistri Fastighets AB (publ): Logistri secures long-term financing through new loan with Swedish bank

Logistri Fastighets AB (publ) ("Logistri") has entered into a loan agreement with a Swedish bank with a total loan volume of SEK 959 million. The loan will be used to, among other things, repay loans with M&G with maturity on 20/07/2026. The new loan expands the Group's loans and provides SEK 185 million in liquidity that can be used for value-creating investments in real estate. The loan has a maturity of 3.5 years and increases the Group's average loan maturity to an average of 3.0 years. Within the framework of Logistris' long-term financing strategy, 94 per cent of the loan amount has been hedged through derivatives. Logistris' fixed interest rate has an average maturity of 2.8 years. As of today, Logistri has derivatives in a nominal amount of SEK 1,565 million. The average interest rate for the Group is 4.3 per cent and the average maturity of Logistris' derivative instruments is 4.2 years.

"Through the refinancing, we strengthen our financial position, increase the average loan maturity and strengthen our long-term cash flow. We continue to see a very strong interest from our existing banks to grow together with very attractive terms for us," says Joachim Carlsson, CFO Logistri.

Debt portfolio after refinancing

Debt portfolioAmount, SEK millionAverage margin, %Average total interest rate, %Average loan maturity, years
Bank loans1,3851.553.893.18
Bond3003.906.372.13
Total1,6851.974.332.99

For further information, please contact

David Träff, CEO
Logistri Fastighets AB (publ)Phone: + 46 (0) 70 089 04 66
david.traff@logistri.se

Joachim Carlsson, CFO
Logistri Fastighets AB (publ)Phone: +46 (0)79 359 87 18
joachim.carlsson@logistri.se

About Logistri Fastighets AB (publ)

Logistri Fastighets AB (publ) is a real estate company that invests in commercial properties primarily in the light industry, warehousing and logistics segments. The vision is to be a stable and long-term partner to companies that demand business-adapted and sustainable premises. The company's overall objective is to generate a stable cash flow and a high risk-adjusted return with high customer confidence. Our tenants are active in various industries, most of which are Swedish and international industrial and engineering companies. The properties are located in Stockholm, Gothenburg and in southern and central Sweden, in close proximity to strategic infrastructure such as major roads, railways and ports. The company is headquartered in Stockholm. The company's share was listed on the Spotlight Stock Market in 2017. Logistri is included in the MSCI Global Micro Cap index and Spotlight Value.

For more information regarding Logistri Fastighets AB (publ), please visit www.logistri.se.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.