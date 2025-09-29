Logistri Fastighets AB (publ): Logistri secures long-term financing through new loan with Swedish bank

Logistri Fastighets AB (publ) ("Logistri") has entered into a loan agreement with a Swedish bank with a total loan volume of SEK 959 million. The loan will be used to, among other things, repay loans with M&G with maturity on 20/07/2026. The new loan expands the Group's loans and provides SEK 185 million in liquidity that can be used for value-creating investments in real estate. The loan has a maturity of 3.5 years and increases the Group's average loan maturity to an average of 3.0 years. Within the framework of Logistris' long-term financing strategy, 94 per cent of the loan amount has been hedged through derivatives. Logistris' fixed interest rate has an average maturity of 2.8 years. As of today, Logistri has derivatives in a nominal amount of SEK 1,565 million. The average interest rate for the Group is 4.3 per cent and the average maturity of Logistris' derivative instruments is 4.2 years.

"Through the refinancing, we strengthen our financial position, increase the average loan maturity and strengthen our long-term cash flow. We continue to see a very strong interest from our existing banks to grow together with very attractive terms for us," says Joachim Carlsson, CFO Logistri.

Debt portfolio after refinancing

Debt portfolio Amount, SEK million Average margin, % Average total interest rate, % Average loan maturity, years Bank loans 1,385 1.55 3.89 3.18 Bond 300 3.90 6.37 2.13 Total 1,685 1.97 4.33 2.99

About Logistri Fastighets AB (publ)

Logistri Fastighets AB (publ) is a real estate company that invests in commercial properties primarily in the light industry, warehousing and logistics segments. The vision is to be a stable and long-term partner to companies that demand business-adapted and sustainable premises. The company's overall objective is to generate a stable cash flow and a high risk-adjusted return with high customer confidence. Our tenants are active in various industries, most of which are Swedish and international industrial and engineering companies. The properties are located in Stockholm, Gothenburg and in southern and central Sweden, in close proximity to strategic infrastructure such as major roads, railways and ports. The company is headquartered in Stockholm. The company's share was listed on the Spotlight Stock Market in 2017. Logistri is included in the MSCI Global Micro Cap index and Spotlight Value.

For more information regarding Logistri Fastighets AB (publ), please visit www.logistri.se.