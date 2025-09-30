Anzeige
WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
Tradegate
29.09.25 | 17:16
21,770 Euro
-0,14 % -0,030
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
PR Newswire
30.09.2025 07:54 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Skanska renovates residence hall for a university in New York, USA, for USD 55M, about SEK 550M

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with a university in New York, USA, to renovate an approximately 7,400 square meter, 10-story residence hall. The contract is worth USD 55M, about SEK 550M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2025.

The project will break ground in fall 2025, with completion targeted in 2027.

For further information please contact:
Chris Mckniff, Communications Director, Skanska USA Building, tel +1 (347) 409 2719
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-renovates-residence-hall-for-a-university-in-new-york--usa--for-usd-55m--about-sek-550m,c4241795

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4241795/3694269.pdf

20250930 US university building

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skanska-renovates-residence-hall-for-a-university-in-new-york-usa-for-usd-55m-about-sek-550m-302570399.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
