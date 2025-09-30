BD MULTIMEDIA: TRACTIAL AND IBEX: Strategic Alliance to Integrate Payments into WEB3 Infrastructure

TRACTIAL (Euronext Growth - ALTRA) announces the signing of a new strategic partnership with IBEX, a Web3-as-a-Service technology provider.



This collaboration aims to integrate TRACTIAL's payment solutions into the infrastructure developed by IBEX, making access to blockchain services simpler and more concrete for users and businesses, as well as for Web3 application developers and AI payment agents.



AN ALLIANCE TO DEMOCRATIZE BLOCKCHAIN ADOPTION

Through this partnership, Web3 services and applications will be able to offer euro-denominated card payments without complex procedures or additional conversion fees.

IBEX, which has already invested more than €2 million in its platform and attracted over 3,000 users within just a few weeks of its launch, provides distributors with a ready-to-use technology stack.

TRACTIAL contributes its expertise in secure payment solutions, reinforcing its role as a bridge between traditional finance and emerging blockchain technologies.



LEADERS' VIEW ON THIS PARTNERSHIP



"This collaboration with IBEX fits perfectly with our vision of continuous innovation and our commitment to guiding clients towards the new frontiers of financial services."

- Daniel Dorra, Chairman of the board of TRACTIAL

"Our Web3-as-a-Service technology was designed to easily integrate with existing infrastructures. Partnering with TRACTIAL, a recognized player in payment solutions, represents a unique opportunity to democratize access to blockchain."

- Christophe Camborde, Founder of IBEX



ABOUT TRACTIAL :



TRACTIAL (formerly BD Multimedia) is a French company listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0000035305 - Ticker: ALTRA).

A regulated EU Payment Institution and one of the first financial entity in France to obtain PSAN (Digital Asset Service Provider) registration, TRACTIAL combines deep fintech infrastructure expertise with a long-term vision in digital assets.



In 2025, it became the first regulated financial institution in Europe to fully embrace the BTC Treasury Company model - allocating part of its treasury to Bitcoin in a structured, transparent, and strategic way.

Beyond its proprietary platform Payment.net and Fintech-as-a-Service (FaaS) offer, TRACTIAL sees its treasury as a core engine for growth and value creation over time.



GROUP COMPANIES : The parent company obtained Payment Establishment approval from the French regulator (ACPR) in 2015. Since 2023, the company has also been authorized to manage crypto-assets on behalf of third parties (wallet management, crypto exchange, etc.) thanks to its PSAN (digital asset service provider) status obtained from the AMF. The BD MULTIMEDIA HK LTD subsidiary publishes software solutions dedicated to payment services. Our subsidiary METACOLLECTOR is a platform for integrating old public domain art into the world of NFTs. These NFTs can then be viewed in the metaverse and exchanged between collectors. The UNIQUIRE subsidiary is responsible for the Group's Curated Fine Art NFTs platform project. Subsidiary OLYMPUS GAME is developing a "Play to Earn" game with a blockchain-based economy centered on the $OLYMP token and in-game NFTs. The PAYCOM subsidiary publishes ToneoFirst prepaid Mastercard cards, which are distributed to tobacconists throughout France. The CAPLA subsidiary is in charge of the fractional real estate project. TRACTIAL is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN code: FR0000035305 / ALTRA).

