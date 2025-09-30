Skanska AB: Skanska renovates residence hall for a university in New York, USA, for USD 55M, about SEK 550M

Skanska has signed a contract with a university in New York, USA, to renovate an approximately 7,400 square meter, 10-story residence hall. The contract is worth USD 55M, about SEK 550M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2025.

The project will break ground in fall 2025, with completion targeted in 2027.

