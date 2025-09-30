Soltech Energy Sweden AB: Summary From The Extraordinary General Meeting Of Soltech Energy Sweden AB (publ)

Soltech Energy Sweden AB (publ) ("Soltech" or the "Company") held an extraordinary general meeting today, 30 September 2025, in Stockholm whereby the following resolutions were passed by the meeting.

Amendment of the articles of association

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to amend the

share capital in the articles of association from being not less than SEK 9,250,000 and not more than SEK 37,000,000 to being not less than SEK 18,750,000 and not more than SEK 75,000,000, and to amend the number of shares in the Company's articles of association from being not less than 185,000,000 and not more than 740,000,000 to being not less than 375,000,000 and not more than 1,500,000,000.

Rights issue of shares

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to approve the board of directors' resolution on a rights issue of not more than 1,133,823,366 shares. The Company's largest shareholder, Artim Balance BidCo AB (a company controlled by Nordic Capital), has undertaken to subscribe for its pro rata share in the rights issue and has also provided a guarantee commitment to subscribe for additional shares in the rights issue. The resolution was unanimous and was made in accordance with the majority requirement set out by the Swedish Securities Council as a condition for the validity of the exemption from the mandatory bid obligation granted to Artim Balance BidCo AB in relation to the subscription of shares in the rights issue.

Authorisation for the board of directors to issue shares, warrants and/or convertibles

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to authorise the board of directors to, for the period until the next annual general meeting, on one or more occasions resolve on issue of shares, warrants and/or convertibles, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, to be paid in cash, in kind and/or by way of set-off, whereby the number of shares that may be added though new subscription or conversion may not result in the number of shares exceeding the number permitted by the articles of association, and that the authorisation from the extraordinary general meeting on 8 August 2025 shall cease to be effective. The resolution is conditional upon that the new articles of association adopted by the meeting are registered with the Swedish Companies Registration O?ce.

For further information on the proposals that have now been approved by the extraordinary general meeting, please refer to the information in the notice to the extraordinary general meeting published on 29 August 2025.

