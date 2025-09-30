HEALTHY EXTRACTS INC.: Healthy Extracts CEO Highlights Accelerating Growth Through Gummy USA Merger and Technology in Money Channel Interview

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / The new CEO of Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB:HYEX), discussed in an exclusive interview with the Money Channel the company's recent transformative merger with Gummy USA which has accelerated its growth outlook over the coming year by more than 50%.

Don Swanson, pioneering manufacturing engineer, founder of Gummy USA and now chairman and CEO of Healthy Extracts, explained how the merger brought together Healthy Extract's powerful product development and marketing platform with his exclusive SureDose technology.

The proprietary patent-pending manufacturing technology offers superior safety, efficacy and compliance for commercial customers looking for precision-dosed nutraceutical and pharmaceutical-grade gummies and chewable gels.

Conducted at the ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit held last week in Toronto, the interview revealed how Swanson selected Healthy Extracts as his ideal merger partner due to its proven capabilities in the acquisition, development, manufacturing and marketing of science-based nutraceuticals and oral delivery systems. The unique platform has been driving record financial results over the last several quarters, with net revenues up nearly 20% in the first half of 2025.

Much of the growth has been generated by the company's subscription-based recurring revenue streams, with direct-to-consumer product subscriptions increasing 88% and Amazon Subscribe & Save customers up 107% over the past year. The exceptional effectiveness of the company's sales and marketing strategies is reflected in its long-standing top three category ranking on Amazon.com.

The new precision gummy manufacturing technology complements Healthy Extracts' other exclusive oral delivery technologies that include consumable gels and functional drinking straws.

Swanson also met with key investors at the ArcStone-Kingswood conference, which brought together a select roster of high-growth companies with institutional and retail investors for a full day of presentations and expert-led panel discussions.

The Money Channel interview is viewable online here.

To learn more about Healthy Extracts, visit healthyextractsinc.com.

About Healthy Extracts

Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB:HYEX) develops, manufactures and markets proprietary, science-based supplements for brain, heart, and gut health. The platform enables clinically tested formulas and exclusive partnerships that deliver wellness solutions with measurable consumer and shareholder value.

The company's Gummy USA subsidiary is a leading developer and manufacturer of precision-dosed nutraceutical and pharmaceutical-grade gummies. Its proprietary patent-pending SureDose technology delivers superior safety, efficacy and compliance for white and private label customers.

Healthy Extracts wholly owned subsidiaries, BergametNA and Ultimate Brain Nutrients (UBN), offer nutraceutical natural heart and brain health supplements. BergametNA products are the only heart health supplements distributed in North America containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit, the only superfruit with the highest known concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids.

The company also has exclusive agreements for other innovative oral delivery systems that include Gelteq gel-packs and the Gut Health Straw, both of which provide superior bioavailability and ultimate consumer convenience.

To learn more, go to: healthyextractsinc.com, bergametna.com, tryubn.com or gummyusa.com.

