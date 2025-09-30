Athena Bitcoin Global Partners with Cash Depot to Bring Bitcoin to Bank in a Box Kiosks

Kiosks will combine everyday banking with secure Bitcoin purchases, expanding access to digital currency in trusted retail locations

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Athena Bitcoin Global (OTC PINK:ABIT) ("Athena" or the "Company"), the third largest global operator of Bitcoin kiosks and digital asset fintech solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Cash Depot to integrate Athena's Bitcoin purchase software into Cash Depot's Bank in a Box kiosks.

This partnership will launch with select Bank in a Box kiosks, integrating Athena's Bitcoin purchase software alongside traditional ATM services in convenience stores and retail locations. Retailers hosting these kiosks can expect to benefit from increased traffic and added revenue opportunities as Bitcoin adoption grows.

"At Athena, we're committed to making Bitcoin more accessible through technology that prioritizes the customer experience and security," said Matias Goldenhörn, CEO of Athena Bitcoin Global. "Partnering with Cash Depot not only brings Bitcoin purchasing capabilities to kiosks people already trust for everyday financial transactions, but it also expands Athena's footprint into new retail locations, strengthening our ability to reach more customers where they are."

Bank in a Box is Cash Depot's all-in-one smart kiosk, combining ATM withdrawals, deposits, bill pay, and cash management services. Through this partnership, select kiosks in convenience stores and retail locations will now also enable secure, seamless Bitcoin purchases.

"Bank in a Box was designed to provide retailer hosts with a comprehensive financial services solution," said Sean Burke, CEO of Cash Depot. "By adding Athena Bitcoin's capabilities, we're enhancing that value by offering customers modern, convenient ways to access digital currency and providing the choice to buy Bitcoin alongside traditional banking services."

The service is now live, with both companies planning additional deployments as consumer demand for Bitcoin access continues to grow. Users can locate participating Bank in a Box kiosks via Athena Bitcoin's ATM locator or Cash Depot's website.

About Athena Bitcoin Global

Athena Bitcoin Global operates an international network of Athena Bitcoin kiosks, which are freestanding kiosks that permit customers to buy or sell Bitcoin in exchange for fiat currencies. The Company places its machines in convenience stores, shopping centers, and other easily accessible locations in thirty-three U.S. states and territories, and in four countries in Central and South America. Athena Bitcoin Global's comprehensive fintech platform enables POS merchant payments powered by Athena Pay, and the Company provides safe, reliable, and personalized trading services through its Athena Plus services. To learn more, visit www.athenabitcoin.com or follow Athena Bitcoin Global on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to anticipated user adoption, expansion opportunities, and technology integration timelines. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including market conditions, user demand, and regulatory considerations. Athena Bitcoin Global specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

