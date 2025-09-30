Impact Coatings AB: Daniel Zilén Appointed New COO of Impact Coatings, Carina Höglund Leaves the Company

Daniel Zilén has been appointed the new COO and member of the Group Management Team at Impact Coatings. He succeeds Carina Höglund, who is leaving the company after six years, the past two of which she has served as COO. The change will take effect on October 1, 2025. In connection with the transition, the company's Group Management Team will also be expanded to include HR Manager Jenny Petersson.

Daniel Zilén has served as Head of Assembly at Impact Coatings since October 2024, responsible for the production of PVD systems and delivery projects. Daniel has a background both as an employee and consultant, including at SAAB and Lantmännen. He has worked with business development in both listed and privately held companies, contributing broad expertise in production technology, project management, and international business.

"I'm pleased to welcome Daniel as our new COO, taking over from Carina. In his role as Head of Assembly, he has worked closely with the COO and is well acquainted with our operations," said Jonas Nilsson, CEO of Impact Coatings. "Carina Höglund has systematically built our efficient and largely self-sustaining operational organization. We are deeply grateful for Carina's contributions to Impact Coatings and wish her all the best in the future."

For more information contact:

Peter Högfeldt, Director IR

+46 708 87 44 34

E-mail: investors@impactcoatings.com

About Impact Coatings

Impact Coatings (www.impactcoatings.com) is a global technology leader and full-service provider of coating solutions using PVD technology. The company focuses on hydrogen and metallization applications, both part of important growth markets.

PVD stands for physical vapor deposition - clean processes of applying thin layers of coatings to design surface properties, prolong lifespan, and improve product performance. The company's offer consists of efficient, modular, and flexible PVD systems, and coating services, underpinned by several decades of coating experience and expertise.

The company was founded in 1997 and has since expanded in Europe, Asia and North America. Current production facilities are located in Linköping, Sweden, and in Shanghai, China.

The Impact Coatings share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Nasdaq Nordic). The company's Certified Adviser is Redeye AB.