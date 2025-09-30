Sigma fuels success in business intelligence through collaboration with Snowflake AI Data Cloud

Sigma, the industry-leading analytics platform with unique cloud data platform write-back capabilities, today announced that it has been recognized by Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, as a Business Intelligence leader in The Modern Marketing Data Stack 2026: How Marketers Become Agents of Change in an AI-Driven World report.

The fourth annual edition of Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack report identifies the technologies, solutions, and platforms most commonly adopted by Snowflake customers. By analyzing usage data from more than 11,100 organizations, Snowflake highlights how trends like AI, privacy, and data gravity are accelerating the evolution of Martech and Adtech across 13 key categories.

"We're thrilled to be recognized by Snowflake as a leader in the 2026 Modern Marketing Data Stack report," said Fred Studer, Chief Marketing Officer, Sigma. "Generative AI is reshaping how marketing teams access, explore, and act on data, and Sigma is at the forefront of that transformation. By combining governed, live data from the Snowflake AI Data Cloud with an intuitive, AI-powered interface, Sigma empowers marketers to generate insights, content, and decisions at speed and scale. Plus, with our data apps capabilities, users can build custom workflows end-to-end without additional tools. We're excited to continue innovating alongside Snowflake and to help modern marketing teams turn data into a true competitive advantage."

As an Elite Snowflake Technology Partner, Sigma helps enterprise customers maximize their Snowflake investment by empowering their teams to securely explore, calculate, and analyze billions of rows of live data. Sigma extends where the dashboard ends, accelerating Snowflake's access to the business user, and unleashing the value of Snowflake.

"The marketing stack continues to evolve and the Snowflake AI Data Cloud serves as its foundation, allowing enterprises to access and act on data directly where it resides," said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer, Snowflake. "Sigma has proven time and again that it's a leader in the BI category, with joint customers successfully leveraging their technologies at scale."

One such customer, Clay, a leading sales intelligence company, has leveraged Sigma and Snowflake to transform their data operations. With Sigma's live connection to Snowflake and intuitive interface, Clay empowered marketing, sales, and product teams to self-serve analytics, reducing report generation time from days to minutes. This streamlined access to actionable insights has allowed Clay to optimize campaigns faster, make data-informed decisions with confidence, and foster a company-wide culture of data literacy.

About Sigma

Sigma is built to transform your cloud data warehouse into a dynamic, governed UI for data and AI. By combining real-time queries, AI-driven analysis, and no-code workflows, Sigma bridges the gap between insights and outcomes. IT retains visibility and control; business teams gain speed and flexibility; leaders see consolidated metrics that unlock new growth. From dashboards to data apps, Sigma powers a continuous cycle of collaboration, efficiency, and innovation.

