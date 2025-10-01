

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sysmex Corporation (SSMXY.PK) and QIAGEN K.K., the Japanese subsidiary of QIAGEN N.V., announced on Wednesday that they have entered into a partnership for clinical diagnostic products in molecular diagnostics.



The agreement builds on the collaboration the companies established last year in clinical diagnostics. Under the partnership, Sysmex and QIAGEN will distribute QIAGEN's clinical diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other products for infectious diseases and cancer in Japan, and introduce them to hospitals and testing centers.



The collaboration will begin with existing clinical testing products, including cancer molecular diagnostics and tuberculosis testing using the QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus test, with plans to expand the product lineup in Japan over time.



