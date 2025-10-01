The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 01
THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
It is announced that the unaudited Net Asset Value (inclusive of accumulated income) of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc, which is managed by Lindsell Train Limited, at the close of business on the below date was as follows:
26 September 2025 880.32p per Ordinary share
As a result pf the 100 for 1 share split which became effective on 24 September 2025, The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc's capital consists of 20,000,000 ordinary shares of 0.75p each.
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
01 October 2025
© 2025 PR Newswire