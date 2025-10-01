The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 01

THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

It is announced that the unaudited Net Asset Value (inclusive of accumulated income) of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc, which is managed by Lindsell Train Limited, at the close of business on the below date was as follows:

26 September 2025 880.32p per Ordinary share

As a result pf the 100 for 1 share split which became effective on 24 September 2025, The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc's capital consists of 20,000,000 ordinary shares of 0.75p each.

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

01 October 2025