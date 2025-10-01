Mavshack AB: Mavshack forms new production company in the Philippines with RightsLedger

Mavshack today announced the formation of a new content production company in the Philippines together with RightsLedger Philippines Inc. The new venture, Mavshack Milio Productions Inc., will be majority controlled by Mavshack (60%) with RightsLedger Philippines holding the remaining 40%.

To lead the new entity, Mavshack has appointed Ray Young as CEO. Mavshack will allocate an initial budget of USD 1.3 million for its first year and will be headquartered in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Manila.

Mavshack Milio Productions aims to revolutionize Filipino content creation with a bold output strategy: three theatrical and seven non-theatrical films each month. This high-frequency model is designed to create a sustainable creative ecosystem for local talent while leveraging Mavshack's established distribution networks across theatrical, television, and streaming platforms.

"This marks the beginning of Mavshack's transformation into one of the most prolific Filipino content producers globally. By combining our streaming expertise with RightsLedger's blockchain-driven content ecosystem, we are well positioned to deliver fresh and quality content every month-fueling growth not only in Southeast Asia but also in our Middle East markets where demand for Filipino content remains strong," said Anand Jhingan, CEO of Mavshack AB.

Mavshack Milio will be headed by Ray Young, a seasoned entrepreneur and film producer with over 20 years of experience in the global media and entertainment industry. He is currently the founder and CEO of RightsLedger, and has pioneered innovations in digital rights licensing, blockchain-based content protection and distribution.



Mavshacks partner in this newly formed company is RightsLedger Philippines. RightsLedger is a blockchain-powered digital content rights management and social entertainment platform. It enables creators worldwide to register, protect, and monetize their work while maintaining ownership. With operations across the USA, Philippines, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Cambodia, RightsLedger is building a decentralized ecosystem where both creators and users are rewarded for participation. For more information about RightsLedger visit: www.rightsledger.ph/

