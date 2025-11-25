Mavshack AB: RightsLedger Philippines to source Hollywood Movies from ITN Studios for Mavshack

Continuing with their plans for delivering Tagalog dubbed Hollywood movies for the Pinoy Xtreme channel, Mavshack announces that the movies will be sourced from ITN Studios via RightsLedger Philippines. As previously announced, the initial term of the agreement is 13 weeks and for this a total of 26 movies will be selected very soon from the hundreds of exciting movies available with ITN Studios.

ITN is a leading USA based independent film production and distribution company that specializes in genre and star driven independent films for limited theatrical release, television, PPV, cable/satellite/telco VOD, TVOD/EST, SVOD, AVOD, ancillary and home video in the domestic and foreign markets.

ITN releases films with its connection to all major retailers, rentals and outlets in North America, such as Redbox, Wal-Mart, Family Video, Netflix, Amazon Prime, UP, El Rey, Tubi, Hulu, Best Buy, Comcast, Cox, Spectrum, In Demand, Direct TV, Dish, Vubiquity, Sling, iTunes, Target, Xbox, Google Play, Playstation, FandagoNow, Vudu, Overdrive and all Video-On-Demand (VOD) outlets. ITN covers all VOD and has the ability to do theatrical when warranted. ITN produces, distributes and acquires films worldwide.

"We are moving very quickly towards our goals of earning positive revenues from streaming quality content for Filipino audiences globally. This is the niche of the market that has historically been the best revenue generator as well as the most profitable one for us and this is what we will focus on going forward." said Anand Jhingan, CEO of Mavshack AB.

