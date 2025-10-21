Mavshack AB: Mavshack's Rights Issue Fully Subscribed - No Guarantee Commitments Utilized

Mavshack AB (publ) is pleased to announce that the company's rights issue, decided by the Board of Directors on 25 September 2025, has been fully subscribed.

The subscription period ran from 6 October to 20 October 2025, and total subscriptions amounted to 271 008 254 units, that is more than 101 % of the offered units, meaning that all shares were allocated without the need to utilize any of the guarantee commitments previously secured.

"We are very pleased and grateful for the strong confidence shown by our shareholders and new investors. The full subscription, achieved without the use of guarantees, demonstrates clear support for Mavshack's strategic direction and future potential,"said Anand Jhingan, CEO of Mavshack AB.

The issue comprised up to 533,290,600 new shares at a subscription price of SEK 0.025 per share, corresponding to approximately SEK 13.3 million in total proceeds before issue costs. A total of 105 771 572 shares were subscribed to using units rights and 427 519 028 were subscribed to without rights.

The issue strengthens Mavshack's financial position and provides the company with working capital to execute its strategic plans, including the continued development of its streaming and live-commerce platform, as well as expansion in Southeast Asia.

Following registration of the new shares with the Swedish Companies Registration Office (Bolagsverket), the total number of shares in Mavshack AB will increase from 266,645,300 to 799,935,900, corresponding to a total share capital increase from SEK 1,066,581.20 to SEK 3,199,743.60.

Allocation notices to subscribers without preferential rights will be sent out shortly. Trading in paid subscribed shares (BTA) continues until the issue has been registered and the new shares have been delivered to the respective accounts.



Mavshack AB (publ) is obligated to publish this information under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by the above contact person's auspices, for publication on October 21st, 2025 at 1200 CET.

Stockholm, 21 October 2025

For more information about Mavshack visit mavshack.se or contact:

Anand Jhingan, CEO Mavshack AB, phone +46 8 - 124 51 790

Mavshack is a global software company that has specialized in streaming since 2007. The company's primary product is a proprietary and cloud-based live shopping platform with which brands can produce live and interactive video content for marketing purposes. The platform enables companies to offer digital shopping experiences that can be distributed via websites, social media and other digital channels. Mavshack's live shopping initiative was launched in 2020 and is headquartered in Stockholm. Mavshack AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the short name MAV. The Certified Adviser is Mangold Fondkommission AB (publ). More information is available at www.mavshack.se