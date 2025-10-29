Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die 80-Milliarden-Dollar-Nuklear-Renaissance: Warum Uran der heißeste Sektor der Welt ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EXYC | ISIN: SE0020998854 | Ticker-Symbol: 2MV
Frankfurt
28.10.25 | 08:07
0,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAVSHACK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAVSHACK AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.10.2025 15:25 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mavshack AB: Mavshack announces conversion of BTU to shares has commenced

As previously communicated the public share issue has been registered. The share issue was carried out at a price of SEK 0.025 per share for a total nominal amount of SEK 13.3 million.

A total of 533,290,600 shares has now been issued in Mavshack AB. Following the issue, Mavshack has 799,935,900 shares in total. The company's share capital increased by SEK 1,066,571.4 from SEK 533,299.60 to SEK 1,599,871

The conversion of the Mavshack BTU to shares has commenced as of today and the shares will be delivered no later than November 7th.

ISIN for Mavshack shares: SE0020998854

For more information about Mavshack visit mavshack.se or contact:

Anand Jhingan, CEO Mavshack AB, phone +46 8 - 124 51 790

______________________________________________________________

Mavshack is a global software company that has specialized in streaming since 2007. The company's primary product is a proprietary and cloud-based live shopping platform with which brands can produce live and interactive video content for marketing purposes. The platform enables companies to offer digital shopping experiences that can be distributed via websites, social media and other digital channels. Mavshack AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the short name MAV. The Certified Adviser is Mangold Fondkommission AB (publ). More information is available at www.mavshack.se

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.