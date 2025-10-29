Mavshack AB: Mavshack announces conversion of BTU to shares has commenced

As previously communicated the public share issue has been registered. The share issue was carried out at a price of SEK 0.025 per share for a total nominal amount of SEK 13.3 million.

A total of 533,290,600 shares has now been issued in Mavshack AB. Following the issue, Mavshack has 799,935,900 shares in total. The company's share capital increased by SEK 1,066,571.4 from SEK 533,299.60 to SEK 1,599,871

The conversion of the Mavshack BTU to shares has commenced as of today and the shares will be delivered no later than November 7th.

ISIN for Mavshack shares: SE0020998854

For more information about Mavshack visit mavshack.se or contact:

Anand Jhingan, CEO Mavshack AB, phone +46 8 - 124 51 790

