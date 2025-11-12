Mavshack AB: Mavshack partners with Pinoy Xtreme Channel to deliver Tagalog-dubbed Hollywood movies to Filipino audiences nationwide

Mavshack AB (publ) has taken the first step toward its Philippine content-monetisation plans by entering into a content-distribution partnership with Pinoy Xtreme Channel, a popular nationwide Filipino sports-and-entertainment pay-TV network operated by RevUp Event Management and Advertising Services.

Pinoy Xtreme Channel is a 24-hour sports & entertainment cable channel available throughout the Philippines via major direct-to-home platforms (such as Cignal - Channel 106 nationwide, G Sat - Channel 88 nationwide) and select cable systems in Metro Manila (such as SkyCable - Channel 217; Cablelink - Channel 59). The channel features a broad mix of sports, entertainment, lifestyle, and acquired programming tailored to Filipino audiences, and enjoys widespread distribution across the country.

Under the agreement, Mavshack will programme a curated weekend movie block - eight hours every Saturday and Sunday - featuring a rotating slate of popular U.S. titles, fully localised and dubbed into Tagalog for broad-family-viewing appeal. The initial term of the agreement is 13 weeks, and through this collaboration Mavshack will establish its presence in the Philippine market while monetising content for the first time in the region.

"Filipino viewers love big-screen stories - made even more accessible when localised in Tagalog," said Ray Young, CEO of Mavshack Milio. "This collaboration lets us pair high-impact U.S. films with best-in-class Tagalog dubbing, and deliver them at prime weekend times for family co-viewing."

"This partnership marks Mavshack's official launch in the Philippines. It's great to see us hitting the ground running, establishing network presence, and delivering on the plans we announced earlier," said Anand Jhingan, CEO of Mavshack AB.

Stockholm, 12 November 2025

For more information about Mavshack visit www.mavshack.se or contact:

Anand Jhingan, CEO, Mavshack AB, Phone: +46 8 124 51 790

About Mavshack

Mavshack is a global software company specialising in streaming since 2007. The company's primary product is a proprietary cloud-based live shopping platform that enables brands to produce live, interactive video content for marketing purposes. This platform allows companies to offer digital shopping experiences via websites, social media and other digital channels. Mavshack AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the short name "MAV". The Certified Adviser is Mangold Fondkommission AB (publ). More information is available at www.mavshack.se