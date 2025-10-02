Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 02.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Starkes Upside-Potenzial: Wachstumsstory mit starken Gehalten und großem Explorationspotenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ASUV | ISIN: BE0974293251 | Ticker-Symbol: 1NBA
Tradegate
02.10.25 | 11:28
51,10 Euro
+0,31 % +0,16
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,0451,0611:43
51,0251,0611:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.10.2025 09:30 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BoMill AB: BoMill receives a new order worth EUR 370,000 from leading brewery group AB InBEV

BoMill AB has received an order for BoMill InSight worth EUR 370,000 from the leading global brewing group Anheuser-Busch InBev, and in collaboration with IP Global Tech & Machinery, the exclusive distributor of BoMill in Mexico. Following the first installation at its site in Zacatecas, Mexico earlier this year, Anheuser-Busch InBev has now decided to purchase BoMill's solution at a second site in Calpulalpan, Mexico.

Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) is the world's largest brewery group and a leading malt producer across various continents. Headquartered in Belgium, the group operates in nearly 50 countries to produce and market over 500 beer brands such as Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois.

Following a previous installation carried out during 2025, AB InBev has signed a new agreement worth EUR 370,000 which includes the supply and installation of BoMill InSight at a second site in Mexico. The installation is scheduled for Q1 2026.

This press release contains inside information that BoMill AB (publ) is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication on October 02, 2025, at 09:30 CET.

For more information about BoMill, please contact:

Andreas Jeppsson, CEO - Phone: +46 (0)727 00 11 82 - E-mail: andreas.jeppsson@bomill.com

BoMill has developed and markets patented technology for sorting grain on a commercial scale, based on the internal qualities of each kernel. The method is the only one of its kind on the market today and is estimated to have the potential to become a Golden Standard within the industry.

The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market under the ticker: BOMILL.

Certified Adviser: Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB - www.skmg.se

For more information about BoMill, please visit www.bomill.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.