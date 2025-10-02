BoMill AB: BoMill receives a new order worth EUR 370,000 from leading brewery group AB InBEV

BoMill AB has received an order for BoMill InSight worth EUR 370,000 from the leading global brewing group Anheuser-Busch InBev, and in collaboration with IP Global Tech & Machinery, the exclusive distributor of BoMill in Mexico. Following the first installation at its site in Zacatecas, Mexico earlier this year, Anheuser-Busch InBev has now decided to purchase BoMill's solution at a second site in Calpulalpan, Mexico.

Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) is the world's largest brewery group and a leading malt producer across various continents. Headquartered in Belgium, the group operates in nearly 50 countries to produce and market over 500 beer brands such as Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois.

Following a previous installation carried out during 2025, AB InBev has signed a new agreement worth EUR 370,000 which includes the supply and installation of BoMill InSight at a second site in Mexico. The installation is scheduled for Q1 2026.

This press release contains inside information that BoMill AB (publ) is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication on October 02, 2025, at 09:30 CET.

BoMill has developed and markets patented technology for sorting grain on a commercial scale, based on the internal qualities of each kernel. The method is the only one of its kind on the market today and is estimated to have the potential to become a Golden Standard within the industry.

The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market under the ticker: BOMILL.

