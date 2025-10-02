Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 02.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Starkes Upside-Potenzial: Wachstumsstory mit starken Gehalten und großem Explorationspotenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CSVV | ISIN: SE0016075063 | Ticker-Symbol: 7RW
Tradegate
02.10.25 | 11:37
13,020 Euro
-1,21 % -0,160
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTELLEGO TECHNOLOGIES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTELLEGO TECHNOLOGIES AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,92013,10011:43
12,98013,08011:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.10.2025 09:30 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Intellego Technologies AB: Intellego announces preliminary Q3 2025 financial results

Intellego Technologies AB (publ) ("Intellego") announces its preliminary financial results for the third quarter of 2025.

· Revenue of more than SEK 220 million.
· EBIT exceeding SEK 130 million.
· Increasing cash balance with available liquidity (cash and unused credit facilities) amounting to approximately SEK 750 million.
· As the company has an increasing cash balance and can already fully finance its planned organic growth, the Board of Directors has decided to recommend a share buyback program of up to SEK 100 million. The program shall be approved by an extra general meeting to be convened shortly. Further details will be communicated in connection with the summoning to the meeting.

The figures above are preliminary. Intellego's full interim report for Q3 2025 will be published on 27 November 2025.

* On Nasdaq First North Growth Market, share buybacks are only possible through synthetic buybacks, which the company intends to carry out via a financial advisor.

Contact

For further information, please contact:
Claes Lindahl, CEO Intellego Technologies AB
E-mail: claes.lindahl@intellego-technologies.com
Phone: +46 735 344 634

About Us

Intellego Technologies develops and manufactures color indicators that show the effect of irradiation with, among other things, invisible ultraviolet light, UV light. Color indicators are used globally in, for example, the disinfection industry, the sunscreen industry, and the manufacturing industry. Intellego's indicators have been developed from the company's patented photochromic ink, which can be adapted to different wavelengths of light and various application areas across a range of different industries. Intellego Technologies was founded in 2011, is headquartered in Stockholm, and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
The company's Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm is Mangold Fondkommission AB.

Intellego's website: https://intellego-technologies.com/en/

Subscribe to Intellego's press releases: https://intellego-technologies.com/sv/pressmeddelanden/

Contact the communications team: communications@intellego-technologies.com

This information is information that Intellego Technologies is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-02 09:30 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.