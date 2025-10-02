Intellego Technologies AB: Intellego announces preliminary Q3 2025 financial results

Intellego Technologies AB (publ) ("Intellego") announces its preliminary financial results for the third quarter of 2025.

· Revenue of more than SEK 220 million.

· EBIT exceeding SEK 130 million.

· Increasing cash balance with available liquidity (cash and unused credit facilities) amounting to approximately SEK 750 million.

· As the company has an increasing cash balance and can already fully finance its planned organic growth, the Board of Directors has decided to recommend a share buyback program of up to SEK 100 million. The program shall be approved by an extra general meeting to be convened shortly. Further details will be communicated in connection with the summoning to the meeting.

The figures above are preliminary. Intellego's full interim report for Q3 2025 will be published on 27 November 2025.

* On Nasdaq First North Growth Market, share buybacks are only possible through synthetic buybacks, which the company intends to carry out via a financial advisor.

About Us

Intellego Technologies develops and manufactures color indicators that show the effect of irradiation with, among other things, invisible ultraviolet light, UV light. Color indicators are used globally in, for example, the disinfection industry, the sunscreen industry, and the manufacturing industry. Intellego's indicators have been developed from the company's patented photochromic ink, which can be adapted to different wavelengths of light and various application areas across a range of different industries. Intellego Technologies was founded in 2011, is headquartered in Stockholm, and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

The company's Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm is Mangold Fondkommission AB.

This information is information that Intellego Technologies is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-02 09:30 CEST.