Rejlers AB: Rejlers future-proofs the Swedish Transport Administration's digital infrastructure - plans new opto network between Avesta, Krylbo and Kilafors

Rejlers has been commissioned by the Swedish Transport Administration to design and produce tender documents and construction documents for a new opto cable system along the Avesta Krylbo - Storvik - Kilafors railway line, a distance of approximately 140 km. The project is part of the Swedish Transport Administration's Opto 2.0 initiative, which will expand and future-proof the national opto fiber network.

The assignment includes technical descriptions, coordination models, environmental documentation, lists of quantities and management data. Rejlers is also responsible for producing documentation for permit and notification matters and for quality assuring digital deliveries in accordance with the Swedish Transport Administration's requirements. With the help of digital project management, BIM and advanced coordination models, the conditions are created for efficient and sustainable implementation, while at the same time reducing risks.

Opto 2.0 modernises the opto network built in the 1990s and lays the foundation for the digital railway system of the future. The new infrastructure strengthens the Swedish Transport Administration's communication network, making it more robust and future-proof. By using the latest multiduct and fiber technology, future upgrades will be more cost-effective. The modernisation also contributes to making rail travel and freight transport more reliable. This, in turn, leads to a more sustainable transport system where more people can choose the train over the car. At the same time, the work is carried out with great consideration for cultural environments, natural values and local conditions along the route. The work will begin in September 2025 with delivery in the autumn of 2026.

"We have collaborated with the Swedish Transport Administration for several decades, a collaboration we are proud of. The fact that we have now been entrusted with carrying out our eighth opto-project is proof of the long-term perspective and trust that has been built up over the years. It is gratifying to be able to contribute to future-proofing such an important part of Sweden's infrastructure. Through close collaboration with the Swedish Transport Administration, we can create solutions that are both sustainable in the short term and equipped for the needs of the future", say Hamzeh Hassoun and Albin Holmberg, Business Area Managers for Railways at Rejlers.

