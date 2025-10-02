Intellego Technologies AB: Intellego provides additional information on cash position following preliminary Q3 2025 results announcement

Intellego Technologies AB (publ) ("Intellego") hereby supplements the press release published earlier today, 2 October 2025, regarding the preliminary Q3 2025 financial results, with additional details on the company's cash position:

Cash in bank: approximately SEK 143 million

Unused credit facilities: approximately SEK 607 million

Conversion from receivables: approximately SEK 120 million, in line with Q2

Contact

For further information, please contact:

Claes Lindahl, CEO Intellego Technologies AB

E-mail: claes.lindahl@intellego-technologies.com

Phone: +46 735 344 634

About Us

Intellego Technologies develops and manufactures color indicators that show the effect of irradiation with, among other things, invisible ultraviolet light, UV light. Color indicators are used globally in, for example, the disinfection industry, the sunscreen industry, and the manufacturing industry. Intellego's indicators have been developed from the company's patented photochromic ink, which can be adapted to different wavelengths of light and various application areas across a range of different industries. Intellego Technologies was founded in 2011, is headquartered in Stockholm, and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

The company's Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm is Mangold Fondkommission AB.

Intellego's website: https://intellego-technologies.com/en/

Subscribe to Intellego's press releases: https://intellego-technologies.com/sv/pressmeddelanden/

Contact the communications team: communications@intellego-technologies.com