Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 03-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 2 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 49,826 Ordinary shares purchased: 390.00p Highest price paid per share: 384.40p Lowest price paid per share: 387.2666p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,205,854 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,840,596.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 02/10/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 49,826

Volume weighted average price (pence): 387.2666

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 8 389.60 08:09:39 00030195774TRDU0 XLON 603 389.60 08:09:48 00030195775TRDU0 XLON 16 390.00 08:16:32 00030195897TRDU0 XLON 202 390.00 08:16:32 00030195896TRDU0 XLON 412 390.00 08:16:32 00030195895TRDU0 XLON 625 389.40 08:17:43 00030195902TRDU0 XLON 461 389.40 08:17:43 00030195901TRDU0 XLON 547 389.40 08:34:47 00030196003TRDU0 XLON 538 389.20 08:36:59 00030196019TRDU0 XLON 556 389.00 08:36:59 00030196020TRDU0 XLON 525 387.80 08:58:55 00030196113TRDU0 XLON 238 389.00 09:05:25 00030196163TRDU0 XLON 380 389.00 09:05:25 00030196162TRDU0 XLON 470 388.80 09:10:55 00030196229TRDU0 XLON 537 388.80 09:10:55 00030196228TRDU0 XLON 686 389.20 09:18:11 00030196317TRDU0 XLON 626 388.80 09:18:11 00030196319TRDU0 XLON 1,066 388.40 09:35:49 00030196492TRDU0 XLON 349 388.00 09:44:05 00030196530TRDU0 XLON 196 388.00 09:44:05 00030196531TRDU0 XLON 557 388.00 10:02:48 00030196647TRDU0 XLON 561 388.20 10:02:48 00030196646TRDU0 XLON 148 389.60 10:16:07 00030196799TRDU0 XLON 169 389.60 10:16:07 00030196798TRDU0 XLON 219 389.60 10:16:07 00030196797TRDU0 XLON 245 389.60 10:23:19 00030196865TRDU0 XLON 1,035 389.20 10:23:20 00030196868TRDU0 XLON 5 389.20 10:23:20 00030196867TRDU0 XLON 128 389.20 10:23:20 00030196866TRDU0 XLON 531 387.40 10:32:24 00030196932TRDU0 XLON 49 387.20 10:32:24 00030196934TRDU0 XLON 500 387.20 10:32:24 00030196933TRDU0 XLON 574 386.00 10:43:25 00030197011TRDU0 XLON 529 384.80 10:54:53 00030197073TRDU0 XLON 55 384.80 10:54:53 00030197072TRDU0 XLON 545 384.40 10:57:39 00030197095TRDU0 XLON 144 385.40 11:23:14 00030197206TRDU0 XLON 65 385.40 11:23:14 00030197205TRDU0 XLON 318 385.40 11:23:14 00030197204TRDU0 XLON 562 385.20 11:27:08 00030197213TRDU0 XLON 548 385.20 11:27:08 00030197212TRDU0 XLON 319 386.00 11:47:58 00030197289TRDU0 XLON 56 386.00 11:47:58 00030197288TRDU0 XLON 149 386.00 11:47:58 00030197287TRDU0 XLON 23 386.00 11:47:58 00030197286TRDU0 XLON 595 386.20 11:56:14 00030197315TRDU0 XLON 533 385.80 11:59:08 00030197316TRDU0 XLON 528 385.80 12:02:26 00030197341TRDU0 XLON 600 386.20 12:05:41 00030197358TRDU0 XLON 218 386.60 12:29:30 00030197458TRDU0 XLON 335 386.60 12:29:30 00030197457TRDU0 XLON 618 387.00 12:37:03 00030197482TRDU0 XLON 630 387.20 12:45:27 00030197585TRDU0 XLON 573 387.40 12:53:43 00030197613TRDU0 XLON 712 386.40 12:59:05 00030197629TRDU0 XLON 511 386.40 12:59:05 00030197628TRDU0 XLON 169 387.00 13:16:30 00030197773TRDU0 XLON 314 387.00 13:16:30 00030197772TRDU0 XLON 32 387.00 13:16:30 00030197771TRDU0 XLON 48 387.00 13:16:30 00030197770TRDU0 XLON 571 387.20 13:23:45 00030197775TRDU0 XLON 338 386.60 13:27:05 00030197810TRDU0 XLON 288 386.60 13:27:05 00030197811TRDU0 XLON 227 386.40 13:30:31 00030197824TRDU0 XLON 340 386.40 13:30:31 00030197823TRDU0 XLON 600 386.40 13:30:31 00030197822TRDU0 XLON 570 385.60 13:36:18 00030197880TRDU0 XLON 574 385.40 13:43:15 00030197912TRDU0 XLON 69 384.40 13:47:03 00030197945TRDU0 XLON

479 384.40 13:47:03 00030197944TRDU0 XLON 367 386.80 14:04:16 00030198024TRDU0 XLON 21 386.80 14:04:16 00030198023TRDU0 XLON 139 386.80 14:04:16 00030198022TRDU0 XLON 596 386.00 14:09:52 00030198069TRDU0 XLON 593 386.40 14:09:52 00030198068TRDU0 XLON 259 385.80 14:09:52 00030198071TRDU0 XLON 287 385.80 14:09:52 00030198070TRDU0 XLON 580 386.80 14:20:22 00030198104TRDU0 XLON 545 387.40 14:28:57 00030198143TRDU0 XLON 539 387.40 14:28:57 00030198142TRDU0 XLON 644 386.80 14:33:04 00030198179TRDU0 XLON 518 386.80 14:43:20 00030198405TRDU0 XLON 517 386.80 14:43:20 00030198404TRDU0 XLON 568 387.00 14:43:20 00030198403TRDU0 XLON 867 387.00 14:43:20 00030198402TRDU0 XLON 259 387.00 14:43:20 00030198401TRDU0 XLON 545 387.00 15:00:27 00030198568TRDU0 XLON 528 387.00 15:00:27 00030198567TRDU0 XLON 558 386.60 15:04:15 00030198610TRDU0 XLON 558 386.60 15:04:15 00030198609TRDU0 XLON 503 386.20 15:09:56 00030198698TRDU0 XLON 7 386.20 15:09:56 00030198697TRDU0 XLON 45 386.20 15:09:56 00030198696TRDU0 XLON 556 386.20 15:09:56 00030198695TRDU0 XLON 321 386.40 15:19:15 00030198803TRDU0 XLON 278 386.40 15:19:15 00030198802TRDU0 XLON 591 385.80 15:21:23 00030198812TRDU0 XLON 119 386.40 15:34:19 00030198945TRDU0 XLON 1,059 386.40 15:34:19 00030198944TRDU0 XLON 434 386.40 15:34:19 00030198943TRDU0 XLON 500 386.40 15:34:19 00030198942TRDU0 XLON 135 386.40 15:34:19 00030198941TRDU0 XLON 547 387.60 15:48:27 00030199078TRDU0 XLON 562 387.60 15:48:27 00030199077TRDU0 XLON 500 387.40 15:48:27 00030199079TRDU0 XLON 36 387.40 15:48:27 00030199080TRDU0 XLON 528 387.60 16:01:59 00030199213TRDU0 XLON 568 387.40 16:01:59 00030199214TRDU0 XLON 475 387.40 16:04:41 00030199237TRDU0 XLON 55 387.40 16:04:41 00030199236TRDU0 XLON 522 387.40 16:04:41 00030199235TRDU0 XLON 144 387.20 16:04:41 00030199239TRDU0 XLON 382 387.20 16:04:41 00030199238TRDU0 XLON 525 387.60 16:12:49 00030199332TRDU0 XLON 604 388.00 16:19:39 00030199499TRDU0 XLON 514 387.80 16:21:24 00030199568TRDU0 XLON 415 388.80 16:26:26 00030199700TRDU0 XLON 224 388.80 16:27:34 00030199714TRDU0 XLON 500 389.20 16:28:02 00030199718TRDU0 XLON 101 389.20 16:28:02 00030199719TRDU0 XLON 400 389.40 16:28:25 00030199721TRDU0 XLON 229 389.40 16:28:25 00030199722TRDU0 XLON 412 389.40 16:29:08 00030199729TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

