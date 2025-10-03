Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

Anzeige
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
03.10.25 | 07:48
4,400 Euro
+0,92 % +0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,4604,70009:20
Dow Jones News
03.10.2025 08:33 Uhr
208 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Transaction in Own Shares

Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
03-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 2 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 

                      49,826 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      390.00p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      384.40p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      387.2666p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,205,854 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,840,596.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 02/10/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 49,826

Volume weighted average price (pence): 387.2666

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
8                389.60     08:09:39          00030195774TRDU0      XLON 
 
603               389.60     08:09:48          00030195775TRDU0      XLON 
 
16                390.00     08:16:32          00030195897TRDU0      XLON 
 
202               390.00     08:16:32          00030195896TRDU0      XLON 
 
412               390.00     08:16:32          00030195895TRDU0      XLON 
 
625               389.40     08:17:43          00030195902TRDU0      XLON 
 
461               389.40     08:17:43          00030195901TRDU0      XLON 
 
547               389.40     08:34:47          00030196003TRDU0      XLON 
 
538               389.20     08:36:59          00030196019TRDU0      XLON 
 
556               389.00     08:36:59          00030196020TRDU0      XLON 
 
525               387.80     08:58:55          00030196113TRDU0      XLON 
 
238               389.00     09:05:25          00030196163TRDU0      XLON 
 
380               389.00     09:05:25          00030196162TRDU0      XLON 
 
470               388.80     09:10:55          00030196229TRDU0      XLON 
 
537               388.80     09:10:55          00030196228TRDU0      XLON 
 
686               389.20     09:18:11          00030196317TRDU0      XLON 
 
626               388.80     09:18:11          00030196319TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,066              388.40     09:35:49          00030196492TRDU0      XLON 
 
349               388.00     09:44:05          00030196530TRDU0      XLON 
 
196               388.00     09:44:05          00030196531TRDU0      XLON 
 
557               388.00     10:02:48          00030196647TRDU0      XLON 
 
561               388.20     10:02:48          00030196646TRDU0      XLON 
 
148               389.60     10:16:07          00030196799TRDU0      XLON 
 
169               389.60     10:16:07          00030196798TRDU0      XLON 
 
219               389.60     10:16:07          00030196797TRDU0      XLON 
 
245               389.60     10:23:19          00030196865TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,035              389.20     10:23:20          00030196868TRDU0      XLON 
 
5                389.20     10:23:20          00030196867TRDU0      XLON 
 
128               389.20     10:23:20          00030196866TRDU0      XLON 
 
531               387.40     10:32:24          00030196932TRDU0      XLON 
 
49                387.20     10:32:24          00030196934TRDU0      XLON 
 
500               387.20     10:32:24          00030196933TRDU0      XLON 
 
574               386.00     10:43:25          00030197011TRDU0      XLON 
 
529               384.80     10:54:53          00030197073TRDU0      XLON 
 
55                384.80     10:54:53          00030197072TRDU0      XLON 
 
545               384.40     10:57:39          00030197095TRDU0      XLON 
 
144               385.40     11:23:14          00030197206TRDU0      XLON 
 
65                385.40     11:23:14          00030197205TRDU0      XLON 
 
318               385.40     11:23:14          00030197204TRDU0      XLON 
 
562               385.20     11:27:08          00030197213TRDU0      XLON 
 
548               385.20     11:27:08          00030197212TRDU0      XLON 
 
319               386.00     11:47:58          00030197289TRDU0      XLON 
 
56                386.00     11:47:58          00030197288TRDU0      XLON 
 
149               386.00     11:47:58          00030197287TRDU0      XLON 
 
23                386.00     11:47:58          00030197286TRDU0      XLON 
 
595               386.20     11:56:14          00030197315TRDU0      XLON 
 
533               385.80     11:59:08          00030197316TRDU0      XLON 
 
528               385.80     12:02:26          00030197341TRDU0      XLON 
 
600               386.20     12:05:41          00030197358TRDU0      XLON 
 
218               386.60     12:29:30          00030197458TRDU0      XLON 
 
335               386.60     12:29:30          00030197457TRDU0      XLON 
 
618               387.00     12:37:03          00030197482TRDU0      XLON 
 
630               387.20     12:45:27          00030197585TRDU0      XLON 
 
573               387.40     12:53:43          00030197613TRDU0      XLON 
 
712               386.40     12:59:05          00030197629TRDU0      XLON 
 
511               386.40     12:59:05          00030197628TRDU0      XLON 
 
169               387.00     13:16:30          00030197773TRDU0      XLON 
 
314               387.00     13:16:30          00030197772TRDU0      XLON 
 
32                387.00     13:16:30          00030197771TRDU0      XLON 
 
48                387.00     13:16:30          00030197770TRDU0      XLON 
 
571               387.20     13:23:45          00030197775TRDU0      XLON 
 
338               386.60     13:27:05          00030197810TRDU0      XLON 
 
288               386.60     13:27:05          00030197811TRDU0      XLON 
 
227               386.40     13:30:31          00030197824TRDU0      XLON 
 
340               386.40     13:30:31          00030197823TRDU0      XLON 
 
600               386.40     13:30:31          00030197822TRDU0      XLON 
 
570               385.60     13:36:18          00030197880TRDU0      XLON 
 
574               385.40     13:43:15          00030197912TRDU0      XLON 
 
69                384.40     13:47:03          00030197945TRDU0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 03, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

479               384.40     13:47:03          00030197944TRDU0      XLON 
 
367               386.80     14:04:16          00030198024TRDU0      XLON 
 
21                386.80     14:04:16          00030198023TRDU0      XLON 
 
139               386.80     14:04:16          00030198022TRDU0      XLON 
 
596               386.00     14:09:52          00030198069TRDU0      XLON 
 
593               386.40     14:09:52          00030198068TRDU0      XLON 
 
259               385.80     14:09:52          00030198071TRDU0      XLON 
 
287               385.80     14:09:52          00030198070TRDU0      XLON 
 
580               386.80     14:20:22          00030198104TRDU0      XLON 
 
545               387.40     14:28:57          00030198143TRDU0      XLON 
 
539               387.40     14:28:57          00030198142TRDU0      XLON 
 
644               386.80     14:33:04          00030198179TRDU0      XLON 
 
518               386.80     14:43:20          00030198405TRDU0      XLON 
 
517               386.80     14:43:20          00030198404TRDU0      XLON 
 
568               387.00     14:43:20          00030198403TRDU0      XLON 
 
867               387.00     14:43:20          00030198402TRDU0      XLON 
 
259               387.00     14:43:20          00030198401TRDU0      XLON 
 
545               387.00     15:00:27          00030198568TRDU0      XLON 
 
528               387.00     15:00:27          00030198567TRDU0      XLON 
 
558               386.60     15:04:15          00030198610TRDU0      XLON 
 
558               386.60     15:04:15          00030198609TRDU0      XLON 
 
503               386.20     15:09:56          00030198698TRDU0      XLON 
 
7                386.20     15:09:56          00030198697TRDU0      XLON 
 
45                386.20     15:09:56          00030198696TRDU0      XLON 
 
556               386.20     15:09:56          00030198695TRDU0      XLON 
 
321               386.40     15:19:15          00030198803TRDU0      XLON 
 
278               386.40     15:19:15          00030198802TRDU0      XLON 
 
591               385.80     15:21:23          00030198812TRDU0      XLON 
 
119               386.40     15:34:19          00030198945TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,059              386.40     15:34:19          00030198944TRDU0      XLON 
 
434               386.40     15:34:19          00030198943TRDU0      XLON 
 
500               386.40     15:34:19          00030198942TRDU0      XLON 
 
135               386.40     15:34:19          00030198941TRDU0      XLON 
 
547               387.60     15:48:27          00030199078TRDU0      XLON 
 
562               387.60     15:48:27          00030199077TRDU0      XLON 
 
500               387.40     15:48:27          00030199079TRDU0      XLON 
 
36                387.40     15:48:27          00030199080TRDU0      XLON 
 
528               387.60     16:01:59          00030199213TRDU0      XLON 
 
568               387.40     16:01:59          00030199214TRDU0      XLON 
 
475               387.40     16:04:41          00030199237TRDU0      XLON 
 
55                387.40     16:04:41          00030199236TRDU0      XLON 
 
522               387.40     16:04:41          00030199235TRDU0      XLON 
 
144               387.20     16:04:41          00030199239TRDU0      XLON 
 
382               387.20     16:04:41          00030199238TRDU0      XLON 
 
525               387.60     16:12:49          00030199332TRDU0      XLON 
 
604               388.00     16:19:39          00030199499TRDU0      XLON 
 
514               387.80     16:21:24          00030199568TRDU0      XLON 
 
415               388.80     16:26:26          00030199700TRDU0      XLON 
 
224               388.80     16:27:34          00030199714TRDU0      XLON 
 
500               389.20     16:28:02          00030199718TRDU0      XLON 
 
101               389.20     16:28:02          00030199719TRDU0      XLON 
 
400               389.40     16:28:25          00030199721TRDU0      XLON 
 
229               389.40     16:28:25          00030199722TRDU0      XLON 
 
412               389.40     16:29:08          00030199729TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  404019 
EQS News ID:  2207714 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2207714&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 03, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
