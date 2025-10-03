Avanza Bank AB: September: Monthly statistics

The number of customers at Avanza has during 2025 increased by 132,300, amounting to 15,000 net new customers in September. This resulted in 2,204,000 customers at the end of the month. Net inflow in September was SEK 4,820m, amounting to SEK 47,700m during 2025.

Avanza's market share of premiums paid for non-collective agreement occupational pension insurance was 11.0 per cent during July 2024 - June 2025 according to statistics from Insurance Sweden in September. This was an increase from 10.4 per cent during the corresponding period the previous year. Avanza's share of the premiums paid to the entire Swedish life insurance market, including endowment insurance, during the last 12-months period was 10.9 per cent, an increase from 9.3 per cent.

Sep-25 Aug-25 Change

month % Sep-24 Change

year % No. Customers 2,204,000 2,188,900 1 2,025,000 9 Net inflow, SEKm 4,820 4,270 13 5,980 -19 Savings capital, SEKm 1,053,600 1,039,100 1 927,500 14 of which deposits 119,000 120,100 -1 108,800 9 of which Savings account 44,300 40,800 9 31,000 43 of which external deposits 30,300 34,200 -11 43,000 -30 Internally financed lending, SEKm 26,200 25,700 2 22,100 19 of which margin lending 11,500 11,300 2 9,670 19 of which mortgages 14,700 14,400 2 12,400 19 External mortgages, SEKm 21,600 21,700 0 19,500 11 No. of brokerage-generating

notes per trading day** 169,000 173,900 -3 131,700 28 Turnover in brokerage-generating

securities per trading day, SEKm** 4,660 4,570 2 3,430 36 of which foreign trades, SEKm 1,370 1,410 -3 670 104

* Figures for the current month are preliminary.

** Excluding commission notes and turnover for mutual funds and non-brokerage generating trades such as Avanza Markets and brokerage class Start.

For further information please contact:

Gustaf Unger, CEO Avanza

+46 (0) 72 142 96 53

gustaf.unger@avanza.se



Karolina Johansson, IR Manager

+46 (0) 8 409 422 08

IR@avanza.se

