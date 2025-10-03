Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 03.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Golden Cross macht sich bereit: 1.350 Goldabbaustellen, 55 Ladder-Ziele und ein historischer Volltreffer
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PG8N | ISIN: SE0012454072 | Ticker-Symbol: 1JJA
Frankfurt
03.10.25 | 08:06
31,260 Euro
+0,10 % +0,030
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,35031,54011:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.10.2025 08:30 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Avanza Bank AB: September: Monthly statistics

The number of customers at Avanza has during 2025 increased by 132,300, amounting to 15,000 net new customers in September. This resulted in 2,204,000 customers at the end of the month. Net inflow in September was SEK 4,820m, amounting to SEK 47,700m during 2025.

Avanza's market share of premiums paid for non-collective agreement occupational pension insurance was 11.0 per cent during July 2024 - June 2025 according to statistics from Insurance Sweden in September. This was an increase from 10.4 per cent during the corresponding period the previous year. Avanza's share of the premiums paid to the entire Swedish life insurance market, including endowment insurance, during the last 12-months period was 10.9 per cent, an increase from 9.3 per cent.

Sep-25Aug-25Change
month %		Sep-24Change
year %
No. Customers2,204,0002,188,90012,025,0009
Net inflow, SEKm4,8204,270135,980-19
Savings capital, SEKm1,053,6001,039,1001927,50014
of which deposits119,000120,100-1108,8009
of which Savings account44,30040,800931,00043
of which external deposits30,30034,200-1143,000-30
Internally financed lending, SEKm26,20025,700222,10019
of which margin lending11,50011,30029,67019
of which mortgages14,70014,400212,40019
External mortgages, SEKm21,60021,700019,50011
No. of brokerage-generating
notes per trading day**		169,000173,900-3131,70028
Turnover in brokerage-generating
securities per trading day, SEKm**		4,6604,57023,43036
of which foreign trades, SEKm1,3701,410-3670104

* Figures for the current month are preliminary.
** Excluding commission notes and turnover for mutual funds and non-brokerage generating trades such as Avanza Markets and brokerage class Start.

For further information please contact:
Gustaf Unger, CEO Avanza
+46 (0) 72 142 96 53
gustaf.unger@avanza.se

Karolina Johansson, IR Manager
+46 (0) 8 409 422 08
IR@avanza.se

Avanza is a digital platform for savings and investments, founded in 1999. The Parent Company, Avanza Bank Holding AB (publ), is listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. Avanza's customer promise is that you as a customer will have more left in your own pockets than with any other bank or pension company. Services include saving in shares, funds, savings accounts, mortgages, and a strong pension offering. Avanza has over 2.2 million customers with more than SEK 1,000 billion in total savings capital. This is equivalent to 7.9 per cent of the Swedish savings market. Avanza is largest in terms of number of transactions among Swedish banks on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. During the last 15 years Avanza has won SKI's (Swedish Quality Index) award, "Year's Most Satisfied Savings Customers". For more information visit: avanza.se/ir

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.