Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Medical Care Technologies Explores Blockchain Technology to Reinforce HIPAA-Compliant Patient Data Security

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 3, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today announced it is actively exploring the integration of blockchain technology as a security framework for patient medical data in its forthcoming medical research application. Blockchain is being evaluated for its potential to ensure enhanced protection of sensitive health information, complementing the company's commitment to full HIPAA compliance.

The app is being developed to turn users' smart devices into personalized AI health assistants, leveraging data from photos, voice scans, facial metrics, and other non-invasive inputs to deliver diagnostic-grade wellness insights. The vision is to "turn your smart device into a personal AI doctor," enabling more proactive, precision-driven prevention and monitoring of health conditions. Medical Care Technologies inc. The beta version of the app is scheduled for release in 2026, with initial tests focused on security protocols, database integrity, and user experience in real-world settings.

"As we build the AI framework, protecting patient privacy and ensuring data integrity are non-negotiable," said Marshall Perkins III, CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc. "By exploring blockchain architecture and designing for HIPAA compliance from day one, we intend to build a trusted foundation for future medical innovation."

