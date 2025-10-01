Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Medical Care Technologies Secures Access to One of the World's Largest Public Skin Cancer Image Databases to Accelerate AI Development

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE), an emerging developer of advanced healthcare AI solutions, today announced that it has secured access to the International Skin Imaging Collaboration (ISIC) Archive - one of the world's largest publicly available, biopsy-verified image repositories for skin cancer and related dermatological conditions.

The ISIC Archive contains more than 70,000 high-quality, expertly annotated dermoscopic images, representing a wide range of skin tones, cancer subtypes, and benign conditions. This unprecedented data resource will serve as a foundation for training MDCE's proprietary AI software designed to detect and classify melanoma and other skin cancers at a level approaching clinical accuracy.

"The medical AI community has long recognized the ISIC Archive as a gold standard for dermatology research," said Marshall Perkins III, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "By leveraging this highly respected and globally validated dataset, MDCE is advancing its mission to make early detection of skin cancer faster, more accurate, and more accessible worldwide."

Skin cancer is the most common cancer globally, with more than 1.5 million new cases diagnosed each year. Early detection dramatically improves patient outcomes, but access to dermatologists and specialized diagnostic tools remains limited in many parts of the world.

MDCE's development program is currently focused on integrating the ISIC data into its machine learning pipeline, with additional collaborations under review to further expand the diversity and scope of training images.

This milestone positions Medical Care Technologies to progress toward future clinical trials, regulatory pathways, and eventual commercialization of its AI-driven diagnostic platform.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) is a healthcare technology company dedicated to developing innovative medical software solutions that improve early disease detection and patient care outcomes. The company is currently advancing an artificial intelligence platform for skin cancer and dermatological condition identification.

