Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Medical Care Technologies Achieves Global Distribution Approval from Apple's iOS App Store

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / December 29, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE), a technology-driven innovator in AI-powered consumer and health applications, today announced that its first international artificial intelligence ("AI") based mobile application has been officially approved by Apple for launch and distribution on the iOS App Store.

The unique mobile application leverages AI imaging analysis tools to instantly generate recipes from across the globe using a simple photo of the users ingredients whether on the kitchen counter or in an open fridge enabling users to personalize meals based on preferences, dietary needs, and global cuisines.

Marshall Perkins III, CEO of Medical Care Technologies, stated:

"This marks a major milestone for our Company as our first AI based mobile app is iOS approved to officially enter the global consumer AI market. With distribution across up to 127 countries and support for over 30 languages, this platform has the potential to reach hundreds of millions of users worldwide. The global food and recipe mobile app market is estimated to be in the multi-billion-dollar range, and we believe our AI-first approach positions us exceptionally well to capture meaningful market share while building recurring, scalable revenue for our shareholders."

The Company plans to begin phased international rollout and marketing initiatives immediately following launch.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) is a publicly traded technology company focused on developing and commercializing artificial intelligence solutions across consumer, wellness, and healthcare markets. The Company's strategy centers on building scalable, AI-powered platforms with global reach and recurring revenue potential.

For more information, visit www.medicalcaretechnologies.com.

