Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Medical Care Technologies Advances First AI-Powered Mobile Application Toward Launch on Google Play and Apple App Store

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / December 19, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) today announced that its first-ever AI-powered mobile application has entered final review stages on both major mobile platforms.

The Company confirmed that its inaugural AI-driven consumer application is currently in Google Play Console Developer Testing and has also entered official testing within Apple's App Store ecosystem, marking a major milestone as the Company approaches the launch of its first mobile app.

This first AI application was developed in the food and nutrition sector, a category chosen for its broad global appeal and wide marketability, as it can be used by most people of cooking age worldwide. Management believes this positioning gives the Company strong revenue potential for its initial AI product while establishing a foundation for future applications.

"Our first AI app targets the food and nutrition space because it's a massive, global market measured in the hundreds of billions of dollars and touches nearly every household," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "This gives us immediate scale and revenue potential while we continue developing additional AI-driven health, wellness, and medical pre-screening applications. These are real milestones, real progress, and we're excited about where this positions the Company heading into 2026."

The Company views this launch as the first step in a broader AI strategy that includes future consumer health and wellness applications, as well as more advanced AI-powered medical pre-screening technologies currently under development and testing.

About Medical Care Technologies, Inc.

Medical Care Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: MDCE) is a technology company focused on developing artificial intelligence-powered applications across consumer, health, wellness, and medical sectors. The Company is building a scalable AI ecosystem designed to address large, global markets with data-driven solutions.

For more information, visit www.medicalcaretechnologies.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including platform review outcomes, launch timing, market acceptance, and general business conditions. Medical Care Technologies undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

info@infiniteauctions.com

Website: www.mdcestock.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-otc-pink-mdce-advances-first-ai-powered-mob-1119517