Prisma Properties AB: Prisma Properties acquires three retail properties in Finland

Prisma Properties has signed agreements to acquire three properties in Finland through two separate transactions. The acquisitions concern two standing assets and one property that will be completed in the second quarter of 2026 in a forward purchase transaction. The properties are being acquired for a total underlying property value of approx. EUR 15 million and comprise a total of approx. 10,500 square meters of leasable area with an annual rental value of approx. EUR 1.25 million.

Two properties have been acquired from Investor Partners for an underlying property value of EUR 8.7 million. The acquisitions include a property in a strong micro location at the main entrance to Jakobstad with Rusta as tenant as well as a property in one of the most established retail areas in Seinäjoki with discounter Puuilo and restaurant operator Barot's as tenants. Closing took place on 1 October and are Prisma's first cash-flow generating properties in Finland.

In addition to these acquisitions, Prisma has signed an agreement with the developer Tekova to acquire a property that is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2026. The acquisition is being made through a forward purchase transaction at an underlying property value of EUR 6.2 million. The property will be built in an attractive micro location in the city of Iisalmi in central Finland. A new, modern retail center of approx. 5,000 square meters will be developed on the property. The property is fully leased and long lease agreements have been signed with several discount retailers.

The acquisitions strengthen Prisma's earnings capacity by approx. 2.75 percent compared to the latest interim report, and at the same time, the company adds modern properties with long lease agreements to a higher yield than for the total property portfolio.

- The properties are a very good addition to our portfolio in Finland and contribute to both increased earning capacity and growth of quality assets in strong retail locations. We are pleased to be able to deepen the cooperation with existing tenants in Finland and at the same time strengthen our platform with new players. This is fully in line with our long-term strategy to continue growing in Finland and the rest of the Nordic region, says Tom Hagen, Head of Transactions at Prisma Properties.

The purchase price for the forward transaction will be settled at closing and the acquisitions of the standing assets will be financed through bank loans and equity. Hannes Snellman and Erottaja Attorneys have acted as legal advisors, Granlund and Naava Partners as technical advisors and Navigator Partners as tax and financial advisors in connection with the acquisitions.

About Prisma Properties

Prisma Properties is a leading developer and long-term owner of modern properties in the discount retail, grocery retail, and quick-service restaurant (QSR) sectors. The company currently owns nearly 140 properties, primarily in Sweden and in Denmark, with the goal of growing further throughout the Nordic region. Focusing on long-term thinking, sustainability and accessibility, Prisma Properties invests in next generation retail centers and fast-charging stations for electric vehicles near highways and other high-traffic locations. Prisma Properties' shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap under the ticker code PRISMA, and its head office is located in Stockholm.