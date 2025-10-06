FatPipe Networks: FatPipe Announces General Availability of Total Security 360 Single-Stack Integrated Cybersecurity Platform with SD-WAN and Network Security for SMB Market

Single-stack network, cybersecurity, and email security solution simplifies deployment

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / FatPipe, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATN) today announced broad availability of Total Security 360, a single-stack cybersecurity and networking platform that replaces the complexity of managing multiple security solution vendors with one integrated platform from FatPipe. Total Security 360 combines top-rated SD-WAN and Advanced Network Perimeter Security, Cybersecurity, Email Security, and deep packet inspection for regulatory compliance, including HIPAA, PCI, NIST, GDPR, MITRE ATT&CK, and others, within a unified architecture that is easier to deploy, monitor, and scale.

"FatPipe offers an on-premise solution in addition to a cloud-based solution. The advantage of the on-premise solution is integrated network and cybersecurity, faster response to authentication, faster email sandboxing and delivery, and elimination of ISP jitter and latency that affects VPN connectivity, dropped packets, and response times," said Ms. Sanch Datta, President and CTO. "With 90% of employees typically located on-premise in most SMB organizations, the need to go to the cloud for slow, delayed services is eliminated," added Ms. Datta.

SMB security teams are stretched by having to manage too many vendors, overlapping policies, and blind spots between various cyber services. Total Security 360 addresses these challenges with a consolidated platform that delivers the capabilities enterprises need out of the box: Advanced SD-WAN with Network protection, DDoS Mitigation and geo-fencing, NextGen Firewall, Intrusion Detection and Prevention, Deep Packet Inspection, Anti-virus and Data Loss Prevention, Email Sandboxing, integrated SIEM, for an advanced highly resilient network with application-aware connectivity, among other features.

"SMB and Middle Market customers are tired of stitching together half a dozen security point solutions," said Dr. Ragula Bhaskar, Chairman and CEO of FatPipe. "Total Security 360 gives customers a single-stack platform that is powerful, affordable, and simple to operate. For the price of a latte per employee per month, the customer gets full network and cyber security - One policy model, single pane of glass, and one vendor that is accountable for outcomes."

Key capabilities of Total Security 360

Unified Advanced Networking and cybersecurity: SD-WAN, NextGen Firewall, IDS/IPS, AV, DLP, DNS and URL controls, and DDoS protections operate as one system with shared intelligence.

Email Sandboxing: Email sandboxing analyzes suspicious attachments to help stop email-borne threats before they reach users.

Integrated SIEM: Centralized log collection, correlation, and alerting for network and security events improve investigation speed and audit readiness.

Resilient connectivity: Intelligent multi-path routing and automatic sub-second failover maintain application performance across broadband, fiber, and cellular links.

Central control: A single controller pushes consistent policies across sites, with real-time observability and compliance reporting.

Flexible deployment: On-prem, Cloud, and hybrid options support branch, campus, data center, and sovereign requirements.

Availability

Total Security 360 is available today through FatPipe and authorized partners. Existing FatPipe SD-WAN customers can add security capabilities under the same controller and policy framework. For pricing, demos, and partner information, contact sales123@fatpipeinc.com or visit fatpipeinc.com.

About FatPipe

FatPipe pioneered the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminated the need for cooperation from ISPs and allow companies and service providers to control multi-link network traffic worldwide. FatPipe has now pioneered cost-effective, advanced single-stack cybersecurity for on-premise deployments that significantly improve network and cybersecurity for SMBs.

FatPipe holds 13 U.S. patents related to multipath, software-defined networking. FatPipe products are sold by 200+ resellers worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including statements relating to the Company's expectations regarding the completion, timing and size of its proposed public offering and listing may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," or other similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and are inherently subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the consummation of the offering and other risks described in FatPipe's registration statement on Form S-1, as it may be amended from time to time. Except as required by law, FatPipe expressly disclaims a duty to provide updates to forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other occurrences.

For more information, visit www.fatpipe.com.

Follow us on X @FatPipe_Inc.

Company Contact Info

Vikrant Ragula

Director of Investor Relations

+1 801.683-5656 x 1140

Investor.ir@fatpipeinc.com

press132@fatpipeinc.com

SOURCE: FatPipe Networks

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/fatpipe-fatn-announces-general-availability-of-total-security-360-1081644