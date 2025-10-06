Anzeige
Montag, 06.10.2025
Das Paradox-Becken beweist seine Stärke - und American Critical Minerals sitzt direkt darauf
WKN: A2DGQ5 | ISIN: SE0009268279
Tradegate
06.10.25 | 08:16
7,750 Euro
-0,96 % -0,075
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
06.10.2025 15:26 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nomination Committee of Smart Eye AB Appointed

GÖTEBORG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / Smart Eye (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9)

At Smart Eye AB's Annual General Meeting 2025, it was resolved that the Nomination Committee ahead of the 2026 AGM shall consist of one representative from each of the four largest shareholders as of the last banking day in August of the current year. The Chair of the Board may be co-opted to the Committee's meetings but has no voting rights.

In accordance with the resolution, the four largest shareholders based on holdings as of 31 August 2025 were invited to appoint representatives to Smart Eye's Nomination Committee, and the following Committee has now been formed:

  • Malin Björkmo (appointed by Handelsbanken Fonder), Chair of the Nomination Committee

  • Mary Irwin (appointed by the Krantz family)

  • Linda Jöfelt (appointed by the Jöfelt family)

  • Oscar Molse (appointed by a shareholder group consisting of MolCap/the Molse brothers, Consensus and Exelity)

The appointed Nomination Committee represents voting power corresponding to approximately 26 percent of Smart Eye's outstanding shares.

Ahead of the 2026 AGM, the Nomination Committee shall prepare proposals regarding the Chair of the AGM, the number of Board members, fees payable to each Board member, the election of Board members and the Chair of the Board, the auditor's fee and the election of auditor and, where deemed necessary, proposals to amend the instructions for the Nomination Committee.

Shareholders wishing to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee may do so by email to malin@bjorkmoadvisors.se no later than January 15 2026.

For more information:

Mats Benjaminsson, CFO Smart Eye AB
Phone: +46 70-146 49 25
Email: mats.benjaminsson@smarteye.se

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the leading provider of Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. The company is on a mission to bridge the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Supported by Affectiva and iMotions - companies it acquired in 2021 - Smart Eye's multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unparalleled insight into human behavior.

In automotive, Smart Eye's driver monitoring systems and interior sensing solutions improve road safety and the mobility experience. The company's eye tracking technology and iMotions biosensor software platform are also used in behavioral research to enable advanced research in academic and commercial sectors. In media analytics, Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with content, products, and services.

Founded in 1999, Smart Eye is a global company headquartered in Sweden, with customers including NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Polestar, Geely, Harvard University, 26 percent of the Fortune Global 500 companies, and over 1,300 research organizations around the world.

Visit www.smarteye.ai for more information.

Visit our investor web for more financial information: https://smarteye.se/investors/

Smart Eye is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is Bergs Securities AB.

Attachments

Nomination Committee of Smart Eye AB Appointed

SOURCE: Smart Eye



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/nomination-committee-of-smart-eye-ab-appointed-1081951

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
