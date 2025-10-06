

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen (AMGN) announced the launch of AmgenNow, a new direct-to-patient program starting with Repatha or evolucumab. Repatha will be available through AmgenNow at a monthly price of $239, nearly 60% lower than the current U.S. list price. The program is open to all patients, including those who are uninsured or in high-deductible health plans or prefer to pay with cash or out of pocket. The company plans to make AmgenNow accessible via the TrumpRx website.



AmgenNow is now available to all Repatha patients, including those who participate in government programs such as Medicare and Medicaid.



