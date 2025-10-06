Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Medical Care Technologies Launches Next-Generation AI Validation Program Targeting Clinical-Grade Accuracy

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) announced its plan to benchmark its upcoming AI diagnostic model against the HAM10000 public dermatology dataset to validate its image recognition architecture for detecting various skin lesion types.

The benchmarking process will help evaluate model precision, sensitivity, and specificity relative to peer-reviewed standards. The HAM10000 data will be used under its research license as part of MDCE's ongoing proof-of-concept development.

"We are aligning our performance metrics with globally recognized academic standards," said CEO Marshall Perkins III. "This proactive benchmarking approach underscores our focus on building credible, evidence-backed AI systems for healthcare."

Forward-looking statements in this communication reflect current expectations and involve risks that may cause actual results to differ. Factors include data variability, integration challenges, and evolving regulatory guidance. The company assumes no obligation to update such statements.

