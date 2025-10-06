Cadogan Tate, a premier specialist in high-value storage and logistics for interiors and art handling, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Trefethen Co Bader Olson ("Trefethen Co"), a Seattle-based firm specialising in furniture receiving, warehousing, delivery and installation. With Trefethen's headquarters in Seattle, Washington, the company brings a strong foothold in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. This is Cadogan Tate's seventh acquisition since being acquired by TSG Consumer, a leading private equity firm specializing in consumer brands.

This strategic acquisition aligns with Cadogan Tate's commitment to delivering truly integrated, end-to-end services across art, furniture and interiors. It further strengthens Cadogan Tate's unique position as a global provider with a physical presence in the Pacific Northwest, enabling seamless project delivery from coast to coast.

The combined entity will offer clients a streamlined, unified experience underpinned by deep domain expertise, and the operational scale to support complex, multidisciplinary projects. Whether for private residences, architectural fit-outs, galleries or corporate environments, this union allows clients to partner with a single provider spanning art handling, interiors and furniture logistics and installation services.

"Integrating Trefethen Co into Cadogan Tate marks an important step forward in realising our vision of a truly global, integrated home services platform," said Ben Clark, Group CEO, Cadogan Tate. "With Trefethen's esteemed presence in the Pacific Northwest and expertise in moving and furniture handling, we are now able to offer clients a clear advantage, not only through our broadened geographic reach, but also by delivering a consistent standard of excellence across art, interiors and installations worldwide."

Throughout the short period of integration, both organisations will prioritise continuity, ensuring clients experience minimal disruption and benefit from enhanced capabilities over time.

Perkins Coie LLP provided legal counsel to Cadogan Tate. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Cadogan Tate

With almost half a century of experience, Cadogan Tate is a leading international specialist in fine-asset logistics: art handling, packing, transport, storage and installation services for museums, galleries, private collections, designers and high net worth clients. The company maintains operations in key global markets-including London, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Aspen, Miami, and Paris-and is now the only provider in its sector with a physical presence in the Pacific Northwest. Learn more at cadogantate.com.

About Trefethen Co Bader Olson

Headquartered in Seattle, Trefethen Co Bader Olson offers professional commercial and residential furniture receiving, warehousing, delivery, installation and repair services. Known for its precision, care and service to the interiors and design community, it is based at 3430 E Marginal Way, Seattle.

About TSG Consumer

Founded in 1986 and focused exclusively on the consumer sector, TSG Consumer Partners, LP is a leading specialist private equity firm with approximately $13 billion in assets under management. TSG Consumer invests in exceptional leaders and transformational brands, supporting their growth and ability to adapt to the ever-evolving needs of today's consumers. Representative past and current partner companies include Cadogan Tate, Canyon Bicycles, Chemical Guys, Dutch Bros Coffee, EoS Fitness, IT Cosmetics, Mavis Tire, Planet Fitness, Revolve, Summer Fridays, Think!, and Yard House. TSG Consumer has investment offices in San Francisco, New York, and London. For more information, please visit tsgconsumer.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251006596977/en/

Contacts:

Cadogan Tate Media Contact: press@cadogantate.com