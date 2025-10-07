Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 07.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Golden Cross könnte Australiens nächste Goldentdeckung in der Pipeline haben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
Tradegate
07.10.25 | 08:22
22,790 Euro
+1,88 % +0,420
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKANSKA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKANSKA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,36022,86008:52
22,69022,82008:46
PR Newswire
07.10.2025 08:00 Uhr
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Skanska constructs standby power generation facility in Newark, New Jersey, USA, for USD 148M, about SEK 1.5 billion

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has, in a joint venture with Railroad Construction Company, signed a contract with Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission for the standby power generation facility project in Newark, New Jersey, USA. Skanska will include its share of the contract worth USD 148M, about SEK 1.5 billion, in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2025.

The project scope includes the installation of power generation equipment capable of producing 34 megawatts of standby power to support the Newark Bay Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) during utility outages. It is designed for independent standby operation and to ensure a fully functional and permitted facility.

Work commenced in the third quarter of 2025 with expected completion in the fourth quarter of 2027.

For further information please contact:
Maritza Ferreira, Vice President of Communications, Skanska USA, tel +1 (678) 492 2003
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-constructs-standby-power-generation-facility-in-newark--new-jersey--usa--for-usd-148m--about,c4246316

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4246316/3707547.pdf

20251007 US power facility ENG

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skanska-constructs-standby-power-generation-facility-in-newark-new-jersey-usa-for-usd-148m-about-sek-1-5-billion-302576641.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.