Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 07.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Golden Cross könnte Australiens nächste Goldentdeckung in der Pipeline haben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 932700 | ISIN: FR0000035305 | Ticker-Symbol: 6VD
Frankfurt
07.10.25 | 08:00
4,190 Euro
-1,18 % -0,050
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRACTIAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRACTIAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,1904,49008:45
Actusnews Wire
07.10.2025 08:23 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TRACTIAL: Launch of a Payment Service Offer for Licensed Crowdfunding Platforms (PSFP)

TRACTIAL, a licensed Payment Institution and Euronext Growth-listed company (ticker: ALTRA), announces the launch of a new offer designed specifically for licensed crowdfunding platforms.



LICENSED CROWDFUNDING (PSFP): A MARKET UNDER STRUCTURING

Crowdfunding platforms operating in France must now obtain a PSFP license (Prestataire de Services de Financement Participatif), Crowdfunding Service Provider license, to operate legally within the European framework.This license introduces strict regulatory requirements, notably:

  • Safeguarding investors' funds
  • Partnering with an authorized payment institution
  • Providing transparent and traceable payment management



TRACTIAL: THE TECHNICAL BACKBONE FOR ALL PAYMENT FLOWS

To address these needs, TRACTIAL has adapted its Fintech-as-a-Service platform and now offers a complete payment infrastructure tailored to regulated crowdfunding platforms.

Concretely, TRACTIAL acts as the operational backbone managing all fund flows:

  • Automatic opening of payment accounts for each investor
  • Collection of funds and payouts to project owners
  • Full regulatory compliance (KYC / AML)
  • Simple and secure API integration

Two licensed PSFP platforms have already adopted TRACTIAL's solution, confirming its relevance in this fast-maturing market.


"We provide the payment infrastructure that allows platforms to focus on their core mission: funding great projects." - Daniel Dorra, Chairman of TRACTIAL


ABOUT TRACTIAL :
TRACTIAL (formerly BD Multimedia) is a French company listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0000035305 - Ticker: ALTRA).
A regulated EU Payment Institution and one of the first financial entity in France to obtain PSAN (Digital Asset Service Provider) registration, TRACTIAL combines deep fintech infrastructure expertise with a long-term vision in digital assets.
In 2025, it became the first regulated financial institution in Europe to fully embrace the BTC Treasury Company model - allocating part of its treasury to Bitcoin in a structured, transparent, and strategic way.
Beyond its proprietary platform Payment.net and Fintech-as-a-Service (FaaS) offer, TRACTIAL sees its treasury as a core engine for growth and value creation over time.


GROUP COMPANIES :
  • The parent company obtained Payment Establishment approval from the French regulator (ACPR) in 2015. Since 2023, the company has also been authorized to manage crypto-assets on behalf of third parties (wallet management, crypto exchange, etc.) thanks to its PSAN (digital asset service provider) status obtained from the AMF.
  • The BD MULTIMEDIA HK LTD subsidiary publishes software solutions dedicated to payment services.
  • Our subsidiary METACOLLECTOR is a platform for integrating old public domain art into the world of NFTs. These NFTs can then be viewed in the metaverse and exchanged between collectors.
  • The UNIQUIRE subsidiary is responsible for the Group's Curated Fine Art NFTs platform project.
  • Subsidiary OLYMPUS GAME is developing a "Play to Earn" game with a blockchain-based economy centered on the $OLYMP token and in-game NFTs.
  • The PAYCOM subsidiary publishes ToneoFirst prepaid Mastercard cards, which are distributed to tobacconists throughout France.
  • The CAPLA subsidiary is in charge of the fractional real estate project.
TRACTIAL is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN code: FR0000035305 / ALTRA).
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lWqcYsqXk5nKnW2cZ5uXbZJrl2domWDKm5WZlmhtZpicmnFimpeSb5qYZnJlmWpr
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-94455-tractial-2025-10-07-new-payment-service-offer-for-crowdfunding-platforms-ven.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.