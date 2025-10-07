TRACTIAL: Launch of a Payment Service Offer for Licensed Crowdfunding Platforms (PSFP)

TRACTIAL, a licensed Payment Institution and Euronext Growth-listed company (ticker: ALTRA), announces the launch of a new offer designed specifically for licensed crowdfunding platforms.





LICENSED CROWDFUNDING (PSFP): A MARKET UNDER STRUCTURING

Crowdfunding platforms operating in France must now obtain a PSFP license (Prestataire de Services de Financement Participatif), Crowdfunding Service Provider license, to operate legally within the European framework.This license introduces strict regulatory requirements, notably:

Safeguarding investors' funds

Partnering with an authorized payment institution

Providing transparent and traceable payment management





TRACTIAL: THE TECHNICAL BACKBONE FOR ALL PAYMENT FLOWS

To address these needs, TRACTIAL has adapted its Fintech-as-a-Service platform and now offers a complete payment infrastructure tailored to regulated crowdfunding platforms.

Concretely, TRACTIAL acts as the operational backbone managing all fund flows:

Automatic opening of payment accounts for each investor

Collection of funds and payouts to project owners

Full regulatory compliance (KYC / AML)

Simple and secure API integration

Two licensed PSFP platforms have already adopted TRACTIAL's solution, confirming its relevance in this fast-maturing market.



"We provide the payment infrastructure that allows platforms to focus on their core mission: funding great projects." - Daniel Dorra, Chairman of TRACTIAL



ABOUT TRACTIAL :

TRACTIAL (formerly BD Multimedia) is a French company listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0000035305 - Ticker: ALTRA).

A regulated EU Payment Institution and one of the first financial entity in France to obtain PSAN (Digital Asset Service Provider) registration, TRACTIAL combines deep fintech infrastructure expertise with a long-term vision in digital assets.

In 2025, it became the first regulated financial institution in Europe to fully embrace the BTC Treasury Company model - allocating part of its treasury to Bitcoin in a structured, transparent, and strategic way.

Beyond its proprietary platform Payment.net and Fintech-as-a-Service (FaaS) offer, TRACTIAL sees its treasury as a core engine for growth and value creation over time.





GROUP COMPANIES : The parent company obtained Payment Establishment approval from the French regulator (ACPR) in 2015. Since 2023, the company has also been authorized to manage crypto-assets on behalf of third parties (wallet management, crypto exchange, etc.) thanks to its PSAN (digital asset service provider) status obtained from the AMF. The BD MULTIMEDIA HK LTD subsidiary publishes software solutions dedicated to payment services. Our subsidiary METACOLLECTOR is a platform for integrating old public domain art into the world of NFTs. These NFTs can then be viewed in the metaverse and exchanged between collectors. The UNIQUIRE subsidiary is responsible for the Group's Curated Fine Art NFTs platform project. Subsidiary OLYMPUS GAME is developing a "Play to Earn" game with a blockchain-based economy centered on the $OLYMP token and in-game NFTs. The PAYCOM subsidiary publishes ToneoFirst prepaid Mastercard cards, which are distributed to tobacconists throughout France. The CAPLA subsidiary is in charge of the fractional real estate project. TRACTIAL is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN code: FR0000035305 / ALTRA).

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lWqcYsqXk5nKnW2cZ5uXbZJrl2domWDKm5WZlmhtZpicmnFimpeSb5qYZnJlmWpr

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-94455-tractial-2025-10-07-new-payment-service-offer-for-crowdfunding-platforms-ven.pdf