TRACTIAL: Launch of a Payment Service Offer for Licensed Crowdfunding Platforms (PSFP)

TRACTIAL, a licensed Payment Institution and Euronext Growth-listed company (ticker: ALTRA), announces the launch of a new offer designed specifically for licensed crowdfunding platforms.
LICENSED CROWDFUNDING (PSFP): A MARKET UNDER STRUCTURING
Crowdfunding platforms operating in France must now obtain a PSFP license (Prestataire de Services de Financement Participatif), Crowdfunding Service Provider license, to operate legally within the European framework.This license introduces strict regulatory requirements, notably:
- Safeguarding investors' funds
- Partnering with an authorized payment institution
- Providing transparent and traceable payment management
TRACTIAL: THE TECHNICAL BACKBONE FOR ALL PAYMENT FLOWS
To address these needs, TRACTIAL has adapted its Fintech-as-a-Service platform and now offers a complete payment infrastructure tailored to regulated crowdfunding platforms.
Concretely, TRACTIAL acts as the operational backbone managing all fund flows:
- Automatic opening of payment accounts for each investor
- Collection of funds and payouts to project owners
- Full regulatory compliance (KYC / AML)
- Simple and secure API integration
Two licensed PSFP platforms have already adopted TRACTIAL's solution, confirming its relevance in this fast-maturing market.
"We provide the payment infrastructure that allows platforms to focus on their core mission: funding great projects." - Daniel Dorra, Chairman of TRACTIAL
ABOUT TRACTIAL :
TRACTIAL (formerly BD Multimedia) is a French company listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0000035305 - Ticker: ALTRA).
A regulated EU Payment Institution and one of the first financial entity in France to obtain PSAN (Digital Asset Service Provider) registration, TRACTIAL combines deep fintech infrastructure expertise with a long-term vision in digital assets.
In 2025, it became the first regulated financial institution in Europe to fully embrace the BTC Treasury Company model - allocating part of its treasury to Bitcoin in a structured, transparent, and strategic way.
Beyond its proprietary platform Payment.net and Fintech-as-a-Service (FaaS) offer, TRACTIAL sees its treasury as a core engine for growth and value creation over time.
GROUP COMPANIES :
