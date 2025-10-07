DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: Favourable settlement of proceedings

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: Favourable settlement of proceedings 07-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 October 2025 LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 Funding Circle Holdings plc Favourable settlement of proceedings Funding Circle Holdings plc ("Funding Circle") notes that the case concerning Azzurro Associates and the personal guarantors of two defaulted loans has been resolved following a settlement initiated by the personal guarantors and resulting in a payment to Azzurro. This case concerned loans originated on the Funding Circle platform and subsequently sold by investors to Azzurro. The settlement, for more than the outstanding balance of the loans at default, validates Funding Circle's position that the debt had been assigned and payment is due to Azzurro. As stated at the time of press reports in February, the validity of the loans and personal guarantees has never been in question, and we were confident that Azzurro would succeed in demonstrating its right to bring the claims. For further details: Funding Circle Holdings plc ir@fundingcircle.com Lisa Jacobs, Chief Executive Officer Tony Nicol, Chief Financial Officer Headland Consultancy Stephen Malthouse and Jack Gault (+44 20 3805 4822) About Funding Circle: Funding Circle is the UK's leading SME finance platform. Established in 2010, Funding Circle has extended c.GBP16bn in credit to over 110,000 businesses in the UK. For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and data, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market and delivers robust and attractive returns. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 Sequence No.: 404281 EQS News ID: 2208874 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

