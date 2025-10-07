Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.10.2025
Golden Cross könnte Australiens nächste Goldentdeckung in der Pipeline haben!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
06.10.25 | 15:29
Dow Jones News
07.10.2025 08:33 Uhr
Funding Circle Holdings plc: Favourable settlement of proceedings

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: Favourable settlement of proceedings 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: Favourable settlement of proceedings 
07-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
7 October 2025 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Favourable settlement of proceedings 
Funding Circle Holdings plc ("Funding Circle") notes that the case concerning Azzurro Associates and the personal 
guarantors of two defaulted loans has been resolved following a settlement initiated by the personal guarantors and 
resulting in a payment to Azzurro. This case concerned loans originated on the Funding Circle platform and subsequently 
sold by investors to Azzurro. 
The settlement, for more than the outstanding balance of the loans at default, validates Funding Circle's position that 
the debt had been assigned and payment is due to Azzurro. As stated at the time of press reports in February, the 
validity of the loans and personal guarantees has never been in question, and we were confident that Azzurro would 
succeed in demonstrating its right to bring the claims. 
For further details: 
Funding Circle Holdings plc     ir@fundingcircle.com 
Lisa Jacobs, Chief Executive Officer     
Tony Nicol, Chief Financial Officer 
Headland Consultancy 
Stephen Malthouse and Jack Gault (+44 20 3805 4822) 
About Funding Circle: 
Funding Circle is the UK's leading SME finance platform. Established in 2010, Funding Circle has extended c.GBP16bn in 
credit to over 110,000 businesses in the UK. 
For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and 
data, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed. For 
institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market and 
delivers robust and attractive returns. 
  
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 404281 
EQS News ID:  2208874 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2208874&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 07, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
