

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Shell plc issued an overview of its current expectations for the third quarter. For Integrated Gas, production is projected in a range of 910 - 950 kboe/d. Upstream production is expected in a range of 1,790 - 1,890 kboe/d.



For Corporate, adjusted loss is anticipated in a range of $0.5 - $0.3 billion. For Renewables and Energy Solutions, adjusted earnings is expected in between a loss of $0.2 billion and profit of $0.4 billion. Marketing adjusted earnings are expected to be higher than second quarter.



The Group noted that all outlook statements exclude identified items.



