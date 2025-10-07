Anzeige
WKN: A0BMNG | ISIN: SE0000123671
07.10.2025
Rejlers AB: Rejlers wins framework agreement for major East Railway project in Finland

Rejlers has been selected as a partner for the general planning phase of the East Railway project - one of Finland's largest transport infrastructure initiatives. The collaboration spans the entire comprehensive design and planning phase, which is expected to continue until the end of 2028.

The East Railway is a proposed high-speed rail link connecting the Helsinki metropolitan area to Kouvola via Porvoo. The project aims to modernise rail transport in Eastern Finland, enhance national connectivity, and strengthen Finland's integration into the European transport network.

Rejlers is one of two partners with which Itärata Oy - The East Railway Ltd - has signed a framework agreement for the project's planning phase. The agreement covers coordination of the overall design work, feasibility studies and preparing procurement documentation. The aim is to ensure that the planning phase meets high quality standards, stays on schedule, and aligns with the strategic objectives.

"If implemented, the East Railway will play a significant role in Finland's development, reducing freight transport emissions and boosting regional accessibility. We are proud to contribute through this long-term agreement, applying our infrastructure expertise to shape the future of sustainable transport in Finland," says Olli Rantanen, Group Manager, Infrastructure at Rejlers Finland.

The framework agreement with The East Railway Ltd runs through to 2028, with an option to extend up to four additional years. The planning phase is anticipated to conclude in the early 2030s, with the railway expected to be operational by 2040.

The East Railway corridor spans a region home to more than two million people and includes key industrial centres, multinational companies, and universities. As part of the extended core network of the EU's TEN-T transport system, the project also holds strategic importance for Finland's position in Europe and offers potential access to substantial EU funding.

For further information, please contact:
Mikko Vaahersalo, CEO Rejlers Finland, + 358 44 425 3143, mikko.vaahersalo@rejlers.fi
Malin Sparf Rydberg, Director of Communications, Rejlers Group, +46 70 477 17 00, malin.rydberg@rejlers.se

About Rejlers
Rejlers is a leading engineering consultancy with operations in Sweden, Finland, Norway and the United Arab Emirates. We are 3,300 experts with cutting-edge expertise in energy, industry, buildings, infrastructure and defence. Rejlers acts as a catalyst for sustainable transformation and we help our clients meet the challenges of the future. The vision "Home of the Learning Minds" guides the entire Group. In 2024, Rejlers had a turnover of 4.4 billion SEK. Its class B share is listed on Mid Cap, Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information visit www.rejlers.com


