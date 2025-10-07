Rejlers AB: Rejlers wins framework agreement for major East Railway project in Finland

Rejlers has been selected as a partner for the general planning phase of the East Railway project - one of Finland's largest transport infrastructure initiatives. The collaboration spans the entire comprehensive design and planning phase, which is expected to continue until the end of 2028.

The East Railway is a proposed high-speed rail link connecting the Helsinki metropolitan area to Kouvola via Porvoo. The project aims to modernise rail transport in Eastern Finland, enhance national connectivity, and strengthen Finland's integration into the European transport network.

Rejlers is one of two partners with which Itärata Oy - The East Railway Ltd - has signed a framework agreement for the project's planning phase. The agreement covers coordination of the overall design work, feasibility studies and preparing procurement documentation. The aim is to ensure that the planning phase meets high quality standards, stays on schedule, and aligns with the strategic objectives.

"If implemented, the East Railway will play a significant role in Finland's development, reducing freight transport emissions and boosting regional accessibility. We are proud to contribute through this long-term agreement, applying our infrastructure expertise to shape the future of sustainable transport in Finland," says Olli Rantanen, Group Manager, Infrastructure at Rejlers Finland.

The framework agreement with The East Railway Ltd runs through to 2028, with an option to extend up to four additional years. The planning phase is anticipated to conclude in the early 2030s, with the railway expected to be operational by 2040.

The East Railway corridor spans a region home to more than two million people and includes key industrial centres, multinational companies, and universities. As part of the extended core network of the EU's TEN-T transport system, the project also holds strategic importance for Finland's position in Europe and offers potential access to substantial EU funding.

