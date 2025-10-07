Summa Defence Oyj: Lännen Tractors targets growth in Norway - Akershus Traktor appointed as Exclusive Distributor for Norway

Summa Defence Plc

Press release 7.10.2025 at 11:00 EEST



Summa Defence Plc's subsidiary Lännen Tractors is pleased to announce the signing of an exclusive distribution agreement with Akershus Traktor A/S for the Norwegian market. The agreement covers the full range of Lännen and Lundberg multipurpose machines, including specialized Lännen multipurpose backhoe loaders for railway maintenance and line construction.

"This partnership marks a significant milestone for Lännen Tractors, as Norway represents a highly promising market for its versatile and robust machine solutions. Akershus Traktor is a well-established and respected nationwide operator in Norway, whose strong market presence and expertise provide an excellent foundation for expanding the reach of Lännen and Lundberg products", says Veli Ollila, Managing Director of Lännen Tractors.

Founded in 1988, Akershus Traktor A/S is one of Norway's leading agricultural machinery dealers. The company operates through a wide network of branches and partners across the country, employs approximately 200 professionals, and reported a turnover of over NOK 1.42 billion in 2024. Akershus Traktor represents several renowned brands, including Valtra, Pöttinger, Giant, Kuhn, and Hardi, and is headquartered in Jessheim. The company is part of the BR Industrier Group, which employs around 1,000 people across various industrial sectors.

To support the start-up of the Lännen and Lundberg businesses, Akershus Traktor A/S will initially engage three sales representatives, one of whom will focus specifically on Lännen Rail and Line machinery. The import will be carried out through Akershus Traktor's subsidiary company AT Import A/S, which has the import of machinery and equipment for Akershus Traktor as its core business.

SUMMA DEFENCE PLC

More information:

Jussi Holopainen, CEO

Phone: +358 44 517 4543

Email: jussi.holopainen@summadefence.com

Media contact:

Tommi Manninen, Chief Communications Officer

Phone: +358 400 437 515

Email: tommi.manninen@summadefence.com

