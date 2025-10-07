Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.10.2025
Golden Cross könnte Australiens nächste Goldentdeckung in der Pipeline haben!
WKN: A41L7K | ISIN: FI4000592282
07.10.25 | 08:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.10.2025 10:00 Uhr
Summa Defence Oyj: Lännen Tractors targets growth in Norway - Akershus Traktor appointed as Exclusive Distributor for Norway

Summa Defence Plc
Press release 7.10.2025 at 11:00 EEST


Summa Defence Plc's subsidiary Lännen Tractors is pleased to announce the signing of an exclusive distribution agreement with Akershus Traktor A/S for the Norwegian market. The agreement covers the full range of Lännen and Lundberg multipurpose machines, including specialized Lännen multipurpose backhoe loaders for railway maintenance and line construction.

"This partnership marks a significant milestone for Lännen Tractors, as Norway represents a highly promising market for its versatile and robust machine solutions. Akershus Traktor is a well-established and respected nationwide operator in Norway, whose strong market presence and expertise provide an excellent foundation for expanding the reach of Lännen and Lundberg products", says Veli Ollila, Managing Director of Lännen Tractors.

Founded in 1988, Akershus Traktor A/S is one of Norway's leading agricultural machinery dealers. The company operates through a wide network of branches and partners across the country, employs approximately 200 professionals, and reported a turnover of over NOK 1.42 billion in 2024. Akershus Traktor represents several renowned brands, including Valtra, Pöttinger, Giant, Kuhn, and Hardi, and is headquartered in Jessheim. The company is part of the BR Industrier Group, which employs around 1,000 people across various industrial sectors.

To support the start-up of the Lännen and Lundberg businesses, Akershus Traktor A/S will initially engage three sales representatives, one of whom will focus specifically on Lännen Rail and Line machinery. The import will be carried out through Akershus Traktor's subsidiary company AT Import A/S, which has the import of machinery and equipment for Akershus Traktor as its core business.

SUMMA DEFENCE PLC

More information:

Jussi Holopainen, CEO
Phone: +358 44 517 4543
Email: jussi.holopainen@summadefence.com

Media contact:

Tommi Manninen, Chief Communications Officer
Phone: +358 400 437 515
Email: tommi.manninen@summadefence.com

Summa Defence in brief

Summa Defence Plc is a Finnish defense and security technology group whose mission is to create a strong industrial foundation of innovative defence and dual use SMEs for strengthening the comprehensive security of society.

Summa Defence aims for both M&A-driven and organic growth across three focus areas: maritime technologies, land technologies and new technologies. The company's vision is to be a forerunner in comprehensive security industry.

The shares of Summa Defence Plc are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden (SUMMAS) and Finland (SUMMA).

www.summadefence.fi/en/

The company's Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel. +46 8-604 22 55.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
