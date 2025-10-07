INVISIO AB: Rescheduled deliveries result in lower Q3 revenue and profit for INVISIO, while order intake and order book show strength

INVISIO today announces that revenue and earnings for the third quarter of 2025 will be lower than market expectations, due primarily to rescheduled deliveries to customers. At the same time, robust order intake strengthened the order book.

Initial analysis indicates that Q3 revenue will be approximately SEK 290 million (351.7). The company expects an EBIT margin of around -1 percent (16.3).

Order intake in the quarter totaled around SEK 480 million (503.1), which in combination with the rescheduled deliveries resulted in a significantly larger order book. The order book increased by just over SEK 180 million from Q2, standing at approximately SEK 887 million (866.7) at the end of the period.

INVISIO CEO Lars Højgård Hansen commented: "The outcome in the quarter in terms of revenue and profitability is lower than our expectations and was mainly attributable to postponed customer deliveries.

"Customers' requests for coordinated deliveries of INVISIO's systems and related products from other suppliers caused us to defer the delivery date for a number of orders.

"Another contributing factor, albeit a smaller one, is that customer orders for INVISIO systems have become increasingly complex, now encompassing a growing number of products and components. Delays in the delivery to us of one or a few of these parts have, in turn, caused delays in our deliveries as we work to meet customer requests to receive complete systems in a single shipment.

"The high order intake seen in Q3, achieved despite an absence of large orders, indicates the strength of our underlying order inflow and the stability of the business. Consequently, the order book grew strongly in Q3 - just over SEK 180 million higher than at the end of the second quarter of 2025.

"In this context, it is important to point out that our positive outlook regarding both INVISIO's and the market's future development remains unchanged. We expect market activity to remain high for a long time to come.

"Attractive market conditions, combined with the strongest product portfolio in the company's history, mean that we expect significant revenue growth going forward. This growth will be driven by countries' military modernization needs and an increased focus on national defense capabilities.

"In conclusion, it is worth highlighting, as we have consistently done in our communications, that defense-related operations are subject to significant volatility in order intake and sales. Such fluctuations can have a substantial impact on the results of specific quarters and years, which is why the business should be evaluated over a long-term time frame."

INVISIO's Q3 report will be published on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at 14:00 CET.

