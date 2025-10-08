Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2025) - Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. (CSE: ARGO) (OTCQB: ARLSF) (FSE: 94Y) ("Argo" or the "Company"), a leader in innovative graphene-based technologies, is pleased to announce the successful commencement of its first graphene-infused concrete test pour in Bristol, Tennessee, on three concrete slabs totalling 12.5 cubic meters. The slab sizes are expected to be two 20'x 30'slabs on grade and one15'x 25' slab on grade.

This milestone marks a significant step forward in revolutionizing the construction industry by leveraging the unique properties of graphene to enhance the strength, durability, and sustainability of concrete.

The test pour, conducted in collaboration with local construction partners, aims to demonstrate the transformative potential of Argo's proprietary graphene-infused concrete formula. By integrating graphene, a material known for its exceptional strength and conductivity, Argo seeks to create concrete that offers superior performance, reduced environmental impact, and extended lifespan for infrastructure projects. These slabs will undergo rigorous testing over the coming months to validate its mechanical and environmental benefits, with results expected to pave the way for broader commercial applications.

"We are incredibly excited to launch this groundbreaking test pour in Bristol," said Scott Smale, President and CEO of Argo Graphene. "This project showcases the immense potential of graphene to redefine construction standards, delivering stronger, more sustainable infrastructure for communities worldwide. We look forward to sharing the results of this test and scaling our technology to meet global demand."

In addition, Argo Graphene is pleased to announce that on October 1, 2025, it has retained Winning Media (Houston, TX; Phone (281) 804-7972; Email: ty@winning.media; Contact: Ty Hoffer, President). Winning Media is a leading marketing and communications firm based in Houston, Texas, that will spearhead a 60-day renewable marketing campaign with a budget of $40,000 USD. Winning Media will focus on amplifying Argo's brand visibility, promoting the Bristol test pour, and engaging key stakeholders in the construction and materials science industries. The campaign will leverage digital, social, and traditional media channels to highlight the transformative impact of Argo's graphene technology. The company and Winning Media maintain an arm's length relationship, and no securities will be issued as compensation for marketing services.

About Argo Graphene Solutions Corp.

Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. is a Canadian advanced materials company dedicated to developing sustainable high-performance solutions for the construction and agricultural industries. Through subsidiaries like Argo Green Concrete Solutions Inc., Argo leverages cutting-edge graphene technologies to create eco-friendly products that address global challenges in infrastructure renewal and carbon reduction.

